Shark Tank Entrepreneur Creates Awful Sales Skills Challenge, Inspired by Mark Cuban

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having sold $12 Million of Storm Stoppers The Plywood Alternative Hurricane Panels, entrepreneur John D. Smith thinks he has awesome sales skills. Mark Cuban disagrees. In a recent re-airing of Shark Tank's 100th Episode on CNBC, Mr. Cuban sniped: "Your Sales Skills are Awful."
Turning Mark Cuban's sour grapes into sweet wine, Mr. Smith's www.plywoodalternative.com Orlando company created the "Awful Sales Skills Challenge." Entrants receive 10% of the Wholesale and Retail sales they bring in and compete for 3 prizes at the end of the year:
- First prize is $2,011 - the year Mark Cuban joined Shark Tank
- Second prize is $1,958 – Mark Cuban's birth year
- Third Prize is $56 - Shark Tank companies Mark Cuban invested in
There is no purchase necessary and all applicants must be 25 and older. Plywood Alternative's Awful Sales Skills Challenge applications are now accepted on their website at https://plywoodalternative.com/challenge-entry/
Media Contact:
Ms. Lark Kruse,
407-463-1786
337618@email4pr.com
SOURCE John D. Smith
