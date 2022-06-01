SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jesse Smith has decided to leave his position as Senior Vice President of the Hydraulics division, his last day with the Company will be 10 June 2022. The work to recruit a permanent successor is underway.
Jesse Smith commented, "I have worked with some great people and teams and I truly appreciate the experience and growth opportunities gained during my tenure with Concentric."
Martin Kunz, CEO of Concentric, commented: "Ever since joining Concentric in 2007, Jesse has made a significant contribution to our Hydraulics business as general manager of our Rockford facility and latterly as SVP of the Hydraulics division, and we all wish him every success for the future. We expect to announce a permanent successor in the near future."
For additional information please contact Marcus Whitehouse, telephone +44-121-445 6545
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/senior-management-change-at-concentric-ab,c3577695
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Concentric AB
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.