Therapy Brands Partners with BetterHelp to Expand Access to Quality Mental Healthcare, Connecting More Patients to Mental and Behavioral Health Practitioners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands, and BetterHelp, announce a new partnership with designed to connect consumers directly to certified and accredited therapists. Leveraging their flagship practice management solution, TheraNest, Therapy Brands will help their customers access more patients through BetterHelp's platform.
This new partnership enables therapists to connect with patients in need of access to mental healthcare. TheraNest users interested in increasing their patient caseload can now do so quickly and on their own schedule. This effort aligns with the mission of both organizations to improve and expand access to quality mental healthcare.
"Our customers' goals are our goals. We're working to ensure that all patients have access to quality mental health treatment," says Chris Kalb, Executive Vice President, Mental and Behavioral Health, Therapy Brands. "As the demand for therapy services continues to increase, we're making every effort to meet that demand by connecting patients with therapists and counselors. We are excited to partner with BetterHelp to bridge the gap and improve mental health access and quality."
Ori Balaban, Vice President of Providers' Growth at Betterhelp, shared, "It is our belief that anyone who struggles with life's challenges should have access to high-quality therapy. We are excited to partner with Therapy Brand, an industry leader, who shares our belief and mission to improve lives".
Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, revenue and data solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Therapy Brands is the trusted partner of thousands of therapy practices who rely on our solutions to simplify their administration, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care. (www.therapybrands.com)
BetterHelp is the world's largest online therapy platform, facilitating over 5,000,000 video sessions, voice calls, chats and messages every month. We set out on a mission to make sure everyone has easy, affordable, and private access to high-quality therapy. Since 2013, over 30,000 licensed, accredited, and board-certified therapists from BetterHelp's network have helped more than 2,000,000 people face life's challenges and improve their mental health.
SOURCE Therapy Brands
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
