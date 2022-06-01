STAFFING LEADER INSIGHT GLOBAL OPENS FORT WORTH OFFICE AND EXPANDS ITS RESOURCES ACROSS TEXAS

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a national leader in the staffing services industry, today announced the official opening of its newest office here in downtown Fort Worth. The location marks 64 Insight Global offices throughout the United States.
Located at 640 Taylor Street, the office will specialize in engineering, manufacturing, technology and federal, state and local government. Insight Global will work with companies throughout the area to provide staffing services, managed services and culture consulting services.
"Fort Worth has welcomed us with its famous Southern hospitality, and we're thrilled to support such a vibrant, growing community," said Tatum Lackey, sales manager and office lead at Insight Global Fort Worth. "Companies need a trusted and reliable staffing partner that understands their business and is able to provide them top-notch employees they need, when they need them, to achieve their growth goals."
Insight Global Dallas has worked with the Fort Worth community since it opened in 2005. During that time, Insight Global has placed more than 400 contractors in the Fort Worth area across 70 different companies in various industries. "Now that we have a fully dedicated team servicing this area, we're looking forward to increasing our support of the local business community," Lackey said.
For more information about Insight Global Fort Worth, please contact the office at (972) 541-0099 and Tatum Lackey at tatum.lackey@insightglobal.com. Learn more about Insight Global at www.insightglobal.com.
About Insight Global
Insight Global is a national staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 64 regional offices throughout North America and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, specialized health care staffing and resources, and an array of managed services designed to meet company's individual needs. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.
