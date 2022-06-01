Emtec Recognized on CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 List for 27th Year

Solution Provider 500 list recognizes the largest, most influential IT services providers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc., a global IT consultancy, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Emtec to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list for the 27th consecutive year.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact within the information technology sector.

Emtec's success and ultimate selection to this year's list are due to its exemplary track record of delivering true value to its clients over the long term. Emtec serves as a trusted adviser and digital technology partner to organizations that wish to transform business operations and how they engage with their customers through innovative digital technology and process enhancements.

Emtec's broad digital consulting and technology services portfolio helps clients harness digital technology and process improvements to solve their complex business problems, drive operational excellence, reduce risk, deliver innovation to their respective markets, and facilitate powerful customer experiences.

"It is an honor to be recognized among the most influential providers in the industry," said Emtec CEO and President, Sunil Misra. "Being highlighted on this list every year since inception is a testament to the foundation of trust our talented technologists and strategists have built with our amazing clients throughout the years. Kudos to our entire team for their dedication to delivering exceptional service and creating a positive impact. Your commitment and passion are what makes our 'Client for Life' mantra a reality."

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Emtec

Emtec is a global IT consultancy dedicated to helping world-class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our "Client for Life" approach is built upon over 25 years of delivering rapid, meaningful, and lasting business value. Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile, and Cloud) as well as Intelligent Automation, Analytic, Cyber Security, and Infrastructure Services.

Learn more by visiting Emtec, Emtec Digital, and subsidiary Wave6.

Follow Emtec: LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022 CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC., Emtec and the Emtec logo are registered trademarks of Emtec, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Deanna Evers, Emtec, Inc., 9732327897, deanna.evers@emtecinc.com

Jennifer Hogan, The Channel Company, 508-416-1189, jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE Emtec, Inc.