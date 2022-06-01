Release of National Indigenous Economic Strategy

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - When the OECD recommended in 2020 that Canada needed a National Indigenous Economic Strategy, it was a coalition of more than 25 National Indigenous Organizations that took the initiative to hold the pen in drafting this important guide to achieving economic reconciliation. Built on the four strategic pathways of People, Lands, Infrastructure and Finance, with 107 Calls to Economic Prosperity, the Strategy will be released at a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 6th. The Strategy builds on the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as well as the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's report with a focus on the economic aspects of reconciliation, and a pathway to greater prosperity for all Canadians.
Who:
- Victoria LaBillois: President, Wejuseg Construction Inc.
- Dawn Madahbee Leach: Spokesperson, National Indigenous Economic Strategy
- Tabatha Bull: Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business President and CEO
- Senator Brian Francis – PEI
What: News conference launching the National Indigenous Economic Strategy for Canada
When: 11:00 EDT, Monday, June 6th, 2022
Where: National press theatre, Room 200, Sir John A. Macdonald Building, 144 Wellington Street, Ottawa.
Note: The Strategy will be available online from 10:00 ET on Monday June 6th at http://niestrategy.ca/
