Commerce12 Acquires Cipher Industries, DBA Tetra, Optimizing and Enhancing Email and SMS Capabilities for the Growing Operational Ecommerce Agency

New solutions will expand and optimize email and SMS division
ROCKVILLE, Md. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commerce12, a leading operationally-focused ecommerce agency working with fashion, beauty, lifestyle and consumer brands, has acquired Brooklyn, New York-based Cipher Industries, DBA Tetra, an independent email marketing agency specializing in performance-driven email and SMS solutions. The acquisition will expand Commerce12's capabilities and client base during a period of exponential growth and increase its talented team from 30 to 45 people.
A premier partner of Shopify and Klaviyo, Commerce12 has experienced a 350 percent increase in revenue within the last three years. Acquiring Tetra was a strategic decision for Commerce12 as it adds unique talents to the firm's suite of client solutions during a key growth period. Additionally, Commerce12 and Tetra share a common mission of helping grow ecommerce brands and scale their online businesses. Commerce12 works with a growing roster of popular brands including Lids, Pure Romance, and Vintage Havana, transforming conceptual ideas into high value ecommerce experiences for their customers.
"We were well positioned to take advantage of the significant increase of in-home shopping during the pandemic, and we are still in hyper-growth mode today," said Adam Hanin, founder and CEO of Commerce12. "We've always been a one-stop shop for brands to create a scalable and seamless direct to consumer experience as well as provide operational expertise. The acquisition of Tetra will enhance our client roster and provide focus and optimization in email and SMS efforts, two very important pillars of marketing in our service offering," Hanin concluded.
"Our best-in-class email and SMS solutions, as well as our aggressive demand generation capabilities, will instantly make Commerce12 a more comprehensive company," said Phillip Rivers, founder and CEO of Tetra, and a new partner at Commerce12. "Looking forward, we see a future where consumer expectations will be higher than ever. Joining forces, we can meet these demands faster and with greater innovation."
As Commerce12 continues to execute on its multi-year expansion plan, acquisitions will continue to play an important role in its growth. "Joining Commerce12 provides a unique and invaluable opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners to continue their evolution of providing exceptional services to ecommerce businesses looking to elevate their brands," said Jonathan Tipton, CFO at Commerce12 who also leads the firm's acquisition efforts. "Commerce12 will continue to look for opportunities to partner with talented founders like Phillip who have accelerated clients' ecommerce and digital initiatives and fundamentally transformed how clients and their customers operate and interact."
About Commerce12
Founded in 2016, Commerce12 is an end-to-end, operational ecommerce agency, providing retail and wholesale expertise and innovative ecommerce solutions that scale modern businesses. Commerce12's team of experts conceptualize websites, powerful direct response tactics and ingenious marketing methods, utilizing proven strategies to reach audiences, boost conversions and increase profitability.
SOURCE Commerce12, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.