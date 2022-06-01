Encoura® Debuts Market Insights™ to Provide Higher Education Institutions with Actionable Insights on their Competitive Market Position

New Research and Planning Technology Promotes Equity in Education by Empowering Colleges & Universities to Identify New Opportunities for Future Student Markets

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encoura, an industry-leading educational technology organization, announced today the launch of their latest innovative solution, Market Insights. This advanced analytics offering inside the Encoura Platform grants higher education leaders with substantial new insights and visualizations into the nation's prospective college-bound market and the competitive landscape, allowing them to confidently and strategically plan for future recruitment cycles and identify opportunities for new student markets.

Encoura's CEO Doug Hughes described the solution that the new technology offers, "The current landscape necessitates significant advancements in the tools and intelligence used to recruit best-fit students. Many colleges and universities are bracing for enrollment challenges as market perspectives shift and the number of students graduating high school declines. Market Insights offers enrollment teams unprecedented intelligence and analytics, ushering in a new era of precision and insights for enrollment planning."

Encoura's mission is to empower students and institutions to create these meaningful connections so everyone can make the most informed decisions to achieve their goals. Market Insights is the latest evolution in the company's products to strengthen that link between students and higher education institutions in order to create the highest probability of student success.

Market Insights provides college and university enrollment offices with comprehensive, actionable, and easy-to-use data analytics on recent high school graduates. Enrollment teams can now generate refined data science results to give their institutions uniquely extensive insights into where to invest their resources to find new students to engage and to best serve them during their college search journey.

Matt Ellis, Chief Product Officer at Encoura, shared about the product launch, "With Market Insights, institutions will be able to better understand student trends across the national enrollment landscape, and how they can better identify, connect with, and serve students they may otherwise not be reaching. Helping more students and institutions successfully find and make meaningful connections with each other can help students see and achieve the incredible opportunities out there for them."

Because of these meaningful connections resulting from Market Insights, institutions will be equipped with the strategic insight needed for them to connect with and empower new student populations. These students can receive college information, resources, and opportunities that otherwise would not have reached them, increasing student engagement and building more equitable pathways for their success.

About Encoura, LLC

Encoura, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACT, is an educational data science and research organization serving over 2,000 member institutions comprised of public and private colleges and universities across the nation. Since 1972, Encoura has been a leading provider of data science, technology, and programs serving students, high school educators, colleges, and universities from its offices in Austin, TX and Boston, MA. These solutions represent the link between students making important life decisions and those providing the resources and information they need to succeed in their post-secondary educations and careers. For more information, visit https://encoura.org.

