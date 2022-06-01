HEALOGICS AIMS TO EDUCATE THE COMMUNITY DURING WOUND CARE AWARENESS WEEK

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healogics® the nation's leading provider of world-class wound care, is helping raise awareness of the risks of chronic wounds during the ninth annual Wound Care Awareness Week, June 6-10.
Healogics established Wound Care Awareness Month in 2014 to bring attention to the growing need for wound care and the nearly 7 million Americans currently living with chronic wounds. Leaders across the nation are dedicating the entire week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the prevalence of chronic wounds and the advanced wound care solutions that are available.
The incidence of chronic wounds is rising due to our aging population and increasing rates of disease. Various conditions like diabetes, PAD, cardiovascular disease, COPD, and obesity increase the likelihood of a person having a chronic wound. The most common wounds that Americans experience include:
- Pressure Ulcers (43%)
- Diabetic Foot Ulcers (31%)
- Venous Stasis Ulcers (12%)
- Surgical Wounds or Trauma (8%)
- Arterial Ulcers (6%)
If left untreated, chronic wounds contribute to a diminished quality of life and can lead to complications, such as infection, hospitalization, and even amputation of the affected limb. Even more alarming, more than half of people die within five years of amputation.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have brought the amputation risk to the forefront, as many suffering from chronic wounds have not sought needed care during the past two years. The result has been a steep rise in amputations, according to a study from the American Diabetes Association.
"The rising rate of amputation continues to drive our education efforts in the community. Wound Care Awareness Month is an opportunity to come together with new resources, tools and educational materials with the goal to improve access to wound care for all who need it," said David Bassin, Chief Executive Officer.
With this in mind, now is the perfect time for those suffering from chronic wounds to seek advanced wound care available at a Healogics Wound Care Center®.
"Wound Care Centers continue providing the necessary and important care that patients need through COVID-19. It's imperative we continue educating the community about the advanced therapies for patients suffering from chronic wounds," said William Ennis, D.O., Chief Medical Officer. "I celebrate Wound Awareness Week in my community, and I applaud my fellow colleagues who continue to change the lives of the patients we serve."
Visit www.woundcareawareness.com to learn more about Wound Care Awareness Week and hear from patients about how wound healing changed their lives.
ABOUT HEALOGICS
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics, LLC is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes, but a better way to provide care.
SOURCE Healogics, LLC
