Statement by Minister Hussen on Filipino Heritage Month

Canadians celebrate Filipino Heritage Month in June
OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Every June, we celebrate Filipino Heritage Month, an important time to recognize and highlight the many invaluable contributions Canadians of Filipino heritage make each and every day to the country we call home.
Whether it's in business, politics, health, or the arts, the nearly one million people who claim Filipino heritage in Canada represent one of the fastest-growing diasporas in our country, and their positive impact continues to be seen in towns and cities across Canada.
Driven by the value of Kabayanihan, or a sense of selflessness, Canadians of Filipino Heritage are also among the many who continue to work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing sacrifices made by members of the community embody who we are as a country, and reaffirm our Canadian values of perseverance, selflessness, and hard work.
As people take the time to acknowledge the important impact of the Filipino community, we must also recognise the rise of anti-Asian hate and discrimination that they continue to face. Hate has no place in Canada. As a country, we must continue our efforts to condemn and combat racial discrimination in all its forms.
Throughout the month of June and beyond, I encourage Canadians from coast to coast to coast to learn more about the history and contributions that Pinoys make each and every day to our country.
On behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I wish everyone a happy Filipino Heritage Month.
Mabuhay!
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.