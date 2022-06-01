HomoCulture Announces HomoCulture Tour Stops for 2022

Gay lifestyle publication set to visit and report on important gay events and destinations in 2022.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - HomoCulture, North America's leading source on gay culture announced today the 2022 HomoCulture Tour has returned after a two year pause due to the COVID-19 global health pandemic. The HomoCulture Tour is a carefully curated collection of events, festivals, and destinations, designed to celebrate the diverse and colorful community, report on the stories that matter most to the queer community, feature the hottest LGBTQ+ events and destinations, and showcase the best of gay culture.

HomoCulture founder and visionary, Brian Webb, will embark on the HomoCulture Tour, which will make stops in 11 confirmed cities in 2022, with more stops to be announced throughout the summer. The HomoCulture Tour will travel to Pride parades, festivals, street fairs, parties, and LGBT-friendly destinations. These experiences will culminate into captivating, in-depth stories on the HomoCulture website and memorable social media content.

For 2022, the HomoCulture Tour has prioritized visits to Canadian destinations and events, Pride celebrations that have not previously been a part of the HomoCulture Tour, and quintessential happenings on the gay agenda. Confirmed, new, and first-time tour stops include Halifax Pride, PEI Pride, and Pride Winnipeg.

"Each stop on the HomoCulture Tour is carefully selected and planned so we can experience welcoming and inclusive accommodations, activities, and events the destination offers," explains HomoCulture owner and editor-in-chief, Brian Webb. "This allows our team the opportunity to learn first-hand about the issues, challenges, and successes of the LGBT community at a grassroots level."

Over the years, HomoCulture has built a strong reputation for recommending, capturing, and reporting on gay events and LGBTQ+ friendly destinations. The stops on the HomoCulture Tour are selected and planned around key events on the gay calendar, based on their importance, timing, priority, and regular input from HomoCulture readers.

"Attending Pride and other queer events allows our team to provide accurate reviews and viewpoints of these destinations and happenings so our readers can make informed decisions on where and what they will plan to visit in the future," said Brian Webb. "Through powerful storytelling, our own, high-impact photography, and unique on-the-ground experiences, we are able to produce fantastic, rich, and original content for our fans and followers, which they have come to rely on."

The 2022 HomoCulture Tour is confirmed to include the following stops:

January 18 – January 23 : Snow Days Festival, Banff, Alberta

– : Snow Days Festival, April 29 – May 2 : White Party Palm Springs, Palm Springs, California

– : White Party Palm Springs, June 2 – June 5 : Pride Winnipeg, Winnipeg, Manitoba *

– : Pride Winnipeg, * June 10 – 12: From A to Hotel Z, Kelowna, British Columbia

– 12: From A to Hotel Z, July 14 – July 18 : Halifax Pride, Halifax, Nova Scotia *

– : Halifax Pride, * July 22 – 24: PEI Pride, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island *

– 24: PEI Pride, * July 29 – 31: Vancouver Pride, Vancouver, British Columbia

– 31: Vancouver Pride, August 5 – August 7 : Northalsted Market Days, Chicago, Illinois

– : Northalsted Market Days, September 1 – September 5 : Southern Decadence, New Orleans, Louisiana

– : Southern Decadence, September 23 – September 26 : Folsom Street Fair , San Francisco, California

– : , November 8 – November 10 : InnDulge, Palm Springs, California

– : InnDulge, December 2 – December 5 : Discover LGBTQ+ Phoenix , Phoenix, Arizona

* Indicates the first time the HomoCulture Tour has visited the destination or event

Additional 2022 HomoCulture Tour stops will be announced throughout the remainder of the year. The complete schedule, including destination overviews, highlights, and HomoCulture Tour partners may be found at www.TheHomoCulture.com/HomoCulture-Tour.

The LGBT community, readers, fans, and followers are encouraged to join in the fun, meet up with members of the HomoCulture team, and be a part of the conversation using #HomoCultureTour.

Since the HomoCulture Tour began in 2016, there have been 96 tour stops, totalling 385 room night stays, 180 flight segments, 20 road trips, 5 trains, and 4 ferries. It all adds up to a significant amount of travel.

About HomoCulture:

TheHomoCulture.com is North America's leading gay lifestyle digital publication and has evolved into one of the most trusted resources in entertainment, lifestyle, culture, and news for the LGBTQ+ community.

About Brian Webb :

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Brian Webb started HomoCulture in 2003. For over 17 years, Brian has been a role model and advocate for the LGBT community in Canada and on the world stage. Brian makes regular appearances at parades, festivals, events, and LGBT-friendly destinations. Brian has a passion for increasing the awareness, rights, and values of the LGBT community worldwide. Brian is the winner of the prestigious Mr. Gay Canada – People's Choice award.

SOURCE HomoCulture