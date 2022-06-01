Carlson Law Firm Associate Appointed to Texas Young Lawyer Board

Russell Shrauner Joins Texas Young Lawyer Association Board with Eyes on the Future
MIDLAND, Texas , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carlson Law Firm is proud to announce Midland Associate Russell Shrauner has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Texas Young Lawyers Association.
Shrauner will be an at-large director for a state-wide position representing small Texas cities. He was selected by a committee from applicants across the state. Shrauner's interest in the position stems from watching how the landscape of law has changed because of the pandemic—particularly for those in small towns.
"One legacy of the COVID pandemic is an unprecedented modernization of legal practice," Shrauner said. "I believe we would be remiss to not use the new tools we were forced to adopt to improve access to information, education, and Justice for Texans living in even the smallest and most rural cities in our great state."
In addition to a vision for the future, Shrauner has a long history of working with the Texas Young Lawyers Association—most notably his work around the State Bar of Texas' mental health and substance abuse awareness campaign. Lending his voice to the organization in a more official capacity is the logical next step in his involvement.
"Serving on the Texas Young Lawyers Association board is an exciting opportunity to lead in and through service," Shrauner said.
As a young lawyer, Shrauner has long been dedicated to improving the lives of those around him and society at large.
"I look forward to working on many projects with the board, however, I am most excited to help shape the future of the practice of law," Shrauner said.
About The Carlson Law Firm in Midland
J. Russell Shrauner is a Midland attorney who has recovered significant compensation for injury victims. The Carlson Law Firm is a Texas-based national law firm committed to providing exceptional legal services in the areas of personal injury, car accidents, medical malpractice, product liability, class actions, bankruptcy, family law, criminal defense, military criminal defense, nursing home abuse, and consumer protection. The Carlson Law Firm has been successfully representing clients for over 40 years with 15 locations across Texas and one in California.
