nView Launches Intelligent Behavioral Health Workflow Engine to Help Providers Achieve Better Patient Outcomes

The new solution introduces a process model that enables providers to make accurate mental health diagnoses and easily direct patients to the right care at the right time.

ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- nView Health has announced the launch of its evidence-based behavioral health solution that uses interconnected, gold-standard measurements and proprietary algorithms to simplify the complex process of delivering mental healthcare. Using this intelligent workflow engine, providers and researchers get the data they need to make more informed clinical decisions that produce better outcomes for their patients who suffer from mental illness.

The new nView solution follows a process model that walks providers through screening, assessment, clinical follow-up, and frequent severity and outcome measurements to help assess, diagnose and treat mental health efficiently and accurately. It uses digital versions of behavioral health scales that have been used in clinical and academic research for more than 25 years and are cited nearly 100,000 times in publications and clinical studies.

"We are excited to bring this innovative solution to the healthcare market," said nView CEO John Letter. "It is the culmination of hard work and collaboration among behavioral health and technology experts striving to create a solution that will help providers get the right diagnosis the first time so people can get the right help. Using the actionable data captured in the nView solution, providers can make more accurate decisions quickly so people can lead healthier lives."

Two of the most noteworthy features of the new nView solution are its clinical follow-up functionality that provides configurable recommendations for the next steps in an individual's care and a sleek, modern user interface that guides users through the mental healthcare process. The interface makes it easy to collect and use data to make the right diagnosis and build an effective, personalized treatment plan. The solution also allows users to look beyond a single condition, like depression or anxiety, to take comorbidities into consideration.

Other features of the new solution include the following:

Gold-standard measurements — Multiple measurements described by users as the gold standard in behavioral healthcare.

Provider dashboard — Upon login, providers are presented with a dashboard of their patient populations and alerted to those who may be suicidal.

Patient-level detail — Quickly view the status of screeners, interviews and monitors for an individual patient and start a new measurement in one click.

Patient reports — View, download, delete or edit interview reports and view the patient's longitudinal report for trending and analysis.

Mobile platform — A web-based product, users can access nView anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected device, easily supporting telehealth and remote care.

Multiple languages — Available in multiple languages to support worldwide deployment.

