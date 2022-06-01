Zoomo reveals fully-functional prototype of its 'moped killer', the Zoomo One

The Zoomo One was revealed today ( June 1, 2022 ) at Micromobility Europe, Amsterdam

It is the world's first 45km/h e-bike built specifically for delivery

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomo , the world leader for electric last-mile delivery vehicles, has today revealed the prototype of the Zoomo One, its highest performance utility e-bike to date.

After initially announcing the launch of the Zoomo One in December 2021, the first fully-functional prototype was revealed at Micromobility Europe in Amsterdam, the fastest growing global event dedicated to the sector.

The Zoomo One combines moped-level performance, unmatched reliability, advanced safety, and broad customization options to empower riders and businesses to make the green switch from pollutive vehicles. It is the world's first 45km/h e-bike built specifically for delivery.

Development journey

Since the launch of the Zoomo One, Zoomo's hardware team, led by Head of Hardware Christopher Krainer, has been dedicated to bringing the final prototype from concept to reality.

"We broke many of the traditional development rules with the Zoomo One", Christopher said. "The playbook was ripped apart to ensure we made a vehicle for couriers by couriers. This meant putting a human centered design philosophy first and co-designing the vehicle with mechanics and riders to ensure premium durability and serviceability. We did this by going deep with our customers to gather live data and feedback to ensure we created a vehicle that would exceed their expectations, whilst working in parallel with our mechanics to ensure designs were adjusted for ease of maintenance.

And why? Because riders are an integral part of our business and we want to equip them with a vehicle that is not only safe and durable, but is also an enabler in transitioning society away from mopeds. I am proud of the Zoomo team and what we have built. This is the premium vehicle for delivery riders and we can't wait for riders to see it for themselves!"

The ultimate goal

Zoomo's CEO and Co-Founder Mina Nada revealed the bike whilst delivering a talk at Micromobilty Europe, discussing why the Zoomo One's key features will revolutionize the micromobility sector and match the growing demand for specialized light EV fleets.

"The Zoomo One can be considered a 'Moped Killer' as its unique design will help eliminate petrol mopeds from roads. We have taken producing delivery-specific e-bikes to the next level with the Zoomo One, with its premium design, unmatched reliability, and advanced safety ensuring that both individual riders and businesses will reap the benefits of the world's best delivery e-bike."

The Zoomo One will be supported by the ecosystem of benefits that Zoomo offers with all its bikes, including software, accessories, and servicing. New solutions will enable the Zoomo One to deliver larger cargo loads, with accessories helping provide riders with a safer and more high performance delivery vehicle.

Availability

The Zoomo One will first be available across the US, launching in the country in H2 2022. The UK and Europe will follow in H2 2023.

Register your interest today: https://www.ridezoomo.com/zoomo-one

About Zoomo

Zoomo is a full-service utility micromobility platform founded by Mina Nada and Michael Johnson, with the mission of turning the world's delivery fleets electric using e-bikes. Zoomo's vertically integrated platform encompasses custom delivery oriented e-bikes, a physical servicing and maintenance network, a software platform for efficient vehicle management, and a finance offering. Zoomo currently operates in Australia, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomo-reveals-fully-functional-prototype-of-its-moped-killer-the-zoomo-one-301558690.html

SOURCE Zoomo