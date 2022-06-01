XT.com is listing CoinViewCap (CVC) token with USDT trading pair on its platform

DUBAI, UAE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange is thrilled to announce to the general public that it is listing CoinViewCap (CVC) token with USDT trading pair on its platform. XT.com has a resonating goal to become the epicenter at the forefront of the crypto market by listing only the best-selling cryptocurrencies for traders to ignite the fintech ecosystem.
With this listing, users can start depositing their CVC tokens on May 31, 2022, at 14:00 (UTC) in preparation for trading. Furthermore, XT.com will officially open CVC/USDT trading to everyone on June 1, 2022, at 14:00 (UTC). Following the trading opening date, users will be allowed to execute a withdrawal on June 2, 2022, at 14:00 (UTC) without any restrictions.
CoinViewCap (CVC) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency. CVC is the CoinViewCap ecosystem's native token that facilitates transactions. What is more, similar to other prominent cryptocurrencies in the market, the CVC token has a wide range of use cases that establishes its legitimacy to be featured on a reputable digital asset trading platform, XT.com. The token can be used for a variety of purposes, including trading and staking.
As XT.com prepares to enroll in the CVC listing, crypto enthusiasts and traders are invited to make use of this innovation to expand their trading potential. Additionally, XT.com has opened the floor onboarding and welcoming fintech companies to list their coins and tokens on its platform for mainstream adoption.
Anisor, the Global CMO of XT.com stated, "It's a great honor to list CoinViewCap (CVC) on our platform. As more and more innovations are in the pipeline, 2022 is a year of coin and token listing regimes for XT.com. We encourage everyone to take advantage to trade and transact effortlessly with CVC/USDT."
About CoinViewCap (CVC)
CoinViewCap (CVC) is a coin and token information website founded in February 2022 and provides trustworthy cryptocurrency market analyses. It is the actual utility for its native token CVC. CoinViewCap has shown to be a game-changer in the realm of payments from the traditional manner of transacting standpoint since its inception. The CVC token can be used for trading and transactions.
About XT.com
XT.com, established in 2018, is the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform. The company is headquartered in Dubai and has its operation centers across the globe including Singapore and Seoul. With 3+ million registered users, over 300,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem, XT.com strives to cater to its large user base by providing a safe and easy trading experience. The platform currently supports 500+ high-quality currencies and 800+ trading pairs which are accessible to the entire global crypto market.
