Bluum Awarded Ranking on CRN Solution Provider 500 List

PHOENIX, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, North America's leading education technology solutions provider, today announced that it earned a spot on the prestigious "2022 CRN Solution Provider 500" list. CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies on its annual "Solution Provider 500."
"We are honored that CRN would include Bluum on a list that features so many distinguished companies," Bluum CEO Erez Pikar said. "As a solution provider, we aim to support and partner with our customers to fulfill their needs as best as we can. Schools and businesses alike have faced incredible challenges over the past year, so we are elated to assist them with their already remarkable work."
Bluum improved to No. 59 on this year's rankings, moving up one position from its No. 60 rank in 2021. This year's list of 500 solution providers wields an impressive influence and impact on their technology supplier partners and today's IT industry, accruing more than $434 billion in revenue.
Recently named to the Inc. 5000 "Regionals Southwest" and CRN's "Tech Elite 250" lists of honorees, Bluum was also recognized as one of the "Top 10 Integrators" by Systems Contractor News and a member of the Inc. 5000 list of "America's Fastest-Growing Companies."
In addition to a sample of the top honorees featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, online coverage begins June 1 at www.CRN.com/SP500.
At Bluum, we believe that education is the single most achievable step toward a more positive and equitable tomorrow. We empower educators to become innovative change-makers by providing them with technology solutions and services to improve learning and make it more accessible. With decades of experience working with educators to create remarkable learning experiences, Bluum provides technology and services that support to nearly 27 million students across North America daily. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Media Contact
Stefan Swiat
Director of Communications
O: 602-809-7028
stefan.swiat@bluum.com
SOURCE Bluum
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.