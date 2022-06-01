Quark.ai Becomes Signature Sponsor of Envision B2B; June 8-10 Event Convenes Market and Technology Leaders in eCommerce

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark.ai, the market leading Autonomous Support Platform for B2B e-Commerce and Customer/Field Support, today announced it has become a Signature Sponsor of Envision B2B, one of the most prominent forums in digital commerce. The June 8-10 Digital Commerce 360 event at Chicago's Hyatt Regency in McCormick Place features more than 40 sessions and 60 speakers addressing the most critical issues in eCommerce.
Quark.ai will be on-site throughout the event, including appearances from 10-11 a.m. CDT at the June 9 and 10 Envision TECH Tour Group sessions.
Whether serving a customer service agent or via its self-service intelligent and conversational Autonomous Support chatbot, Quark.ai Autonomous B2B eCommerce Support provides instant access to the right answers by automatically, and accurately interpreting customer inquiries. Quark.ai improves informational integrity by ingesting and analyzing an enterprise's existing product information from across its entire organization. It combines Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to deliver unsurpassed accuracy, reliability and speed-to-resolution for some of industry's most mission-critical customer issues.
The Quark.ai platform is designed to ensure that B2B eCommerce buyers have quick and easy access to needed and accurate product information. According to a recent Episerver survey, a frequent lack of such access caused nearly 98% of customers to be discouraged from completing a purchase.
"Corporate buyers are evolving rapidly into digital buyers – just like their customers," said Quark.ai Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Prosenjit Sen. "Quark.ai is excited to sponsor Envision B2B, which is the perfect forum to demonstrate our best-in-class Autonomous Support Platform for B2B ecommerce."
More information about the June 8-10 event may be obtained at https://www.dc360events.com/home.
Quark.ai is the technology leader in Autonomous Customer Support and Autonomous B2B eCommerce Support. Quark.ai's multi-channel platform combines Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to interpret complex customer cases and automatically provide resolutions at scale with unsurpassed accuracy and speed. The result is unrivaled efficiency and scalability in Customer Support, with lower escalations, higher Customer Satisfaction and significant cost savings. More information may be found at https://quark.ai.
SOURCE Quark.ai
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.