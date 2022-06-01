‎10Pearls Recognized on CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 List ‎

Leading product innovation and software development company continues to expand globally ‎while maintaining commitment to social impact.‎

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ‎10Pearls announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named 10Pearls ‎to its 2022 Solution Provider (SP) 500 List. From a list of tens of thousands of potential ‎candidates, five hundred companies were ultimately identified for inclusion in the list.‎

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue ‎and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful ‎companies. With a combined revenue of $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive ‎amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and their ‎technology partners.‎

‎10Pearls is a global digital product innovation and software development business helping ‎companies leverage technology to scale, innovate and transform the way they operate both ‎internally and externally. 10Pearls has seen consistent yearly high double-digit growth while ‎maintaining its founding principles based on positive social impact.‎

‎"We are thrilled to be part of the CRN 2022 list and celebrate this as a powerful recognition for our ‎team that continues to excel and build trust with our customers," said 10Pearls CEO, Imran Aftab. ‎‎"Our relentless focus on customer delivery and investing in our employees has allowed us to ‎rapidly expand globally, while maintaining our human-centric values."‎

‎"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology ‎integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource ‎for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solutions providers," said ‎Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these ‎companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT ‎channel."‎

‎10Pearls continues to expand both organically and via acquisitions in the United States, Canada, ‎Costa Rica, Pakistan, Colombia, Peru and the United Kingdom. In addition to being selected to ‎America's Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times, 10Pearls was named to Inc. 5000 ‎list in 2021 for the 3rd consecutive year. Additionally, Imran Aftab, the CEO has been named ‎Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Mid Atlantic Finalist by Ernst & Young.‎

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample ‎from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.‎

About 10Pearls:‎

‎10Pearls is a global, purpose-driven digital technology partner helping businesses re-imagine, ‎digitalize and accelerate. As an end-to-end digital partner, 10Pearls helps businesses create ‎transformative digital products incorporating exponential tech (AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR). ‎Our broad expertise in product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, software ‎development, data insights and intelligence, cybersecurity, emerging tech, and quality assurance ‎ensures that we deliver solutions that address business needs. 10Pearls' clients include Global ‎‎2000 enterprises, high growth mid-size businesses, and some of the most exciting start-ups ‎across several industries, including healthcare, education, real estate/ prop-tech, energy, ‎communications/media, financial services, and hi-tech. The Washington Post has referred to ‎‎10Pearls as a double bottom line company that balances profits with social causes.‎ https://10pearls.com/

‎ ‎

About The Channel Company:‎

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, ‎engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and ‎platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution ‎providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we ‎draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges ‎in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com ‎

Media Contact

Asher Epstein, 10Pearls, (703) 935-1919, asher.epstein@10pearls.com

SOURCE 10Pearls