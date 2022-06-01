Pinpoint Wealth Partners joins Crescent Wealth Management

Crescent Wealth Management is pleased to announce Pinpoint Wealth Partners as its newest Affiliate Partner.
ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Wealth Management is pleased to announce Pinpoint Wealth Partners as its newest Affiliate Partner. This partnership brings an expanded scope of services to the financial and insurance industry, allowing the managing partners of Pinpoint to offer more sophisticated solutions to their clients.
Both Crescent and Pinpoint are Lion Street owner firms. "Lion Street was created for professional advisors to provide resources and influence at a scale unachievable in a local market," said Bob Carter, Lion Street Founder, and CEO. "The best get better when they unite around a common mission of providing the best client solutions."
Based in Winter Park, FL., Pinpoint Wealth Partners was built on the knowledge of seasoned advisors over the past four decades combined with youthful insights from advisors of the next generation. This allows them to provide a dynamic understanding of how to best serve clients, both for today and for the generations to come. Michael Penney, Richard H. Proctor Jr., and Will Dudley, the managing partners of Pinpoint will operate as Crescent Florida as part of the partnership.
The managing partners at Pinpoint offer a wide range of planning resources to their clients, including investment and retirement planning, estate planning, business insurance, and life insurance planning for families. This new partnership brings a more collaborative approach to their clients, with a multi-disciplined team available for an expanded service profile.
"After a thorough vetting process, we are pleased to announce that we've partnered with Crescent to deliver comprehensive financial planning strategies to our clients," said Will Dudley, managing partner of Pinpoint Wealth Partners. "Crescent has a proven track record of serving ultra-affluent clients and families, and vast resources to best support our firm."
The Pinpoint managing partners align perfectly with Crescent's culture and vision for collaborative firm growth. Crescent is honored to have Pinpoint become part of the family and looks forward to growing a great company together.
"Michael, Rick, and Will have a storied history in our business and are uniquely positioned to continue their legacy," said Dave Herrig, Head of Firm Development at Crescent. "We are thrilled at the prospects of helping further define and develop their business model while driving incremental revenue to their bottom line."
ABOUT CRESCENT WEALTH ADVISORY
Crescent Wealth Advisory represents an integration of asset protection and asset management competencies. This powerful combination ensures a transference of industry expertise, unlimited access to best-in-class investment solutions, and an expanded network of service providers. Crescent's earned trust and objective advice make us "the first call" for our clients – and their advisors – when they are faced with both financial and non-financial events, ranging from the sale/acquisition of a business to lifetime milestones to the request for personal introductions. Working with Crescent Wealth Advisory is your opportunity to achieve more. To learn more about Crescent, please visit http://www.crescentwealthadvisory.com or connect with LinkedIn.
Crescent Contact:
Tim Wyrobek
Founder/Principal
770-431-1260
twyrobek@crescentwealthadvisory.com
ABOUT LION STREET
Lion Street is a leading financial services company based in Austin, Texas. Lion Street provides elite independent life insurance and wealth advisory firms access to the financial products, intellectual capital, and specialized resources they need to meet the sophisticated needs of high-net-worth and corporate clients. Every affiliated financial advisor is a stockholder of Lion Street. Together, Lion Street's Owner-Firms are strongly committed to building a fiercely independent, yet highly collaborative network of professionals. To learn more about Lion Street, please visit http://www.lionstreet.com or connect with LinkedIn.
Lion Street Contact:
Lisa Bynum
Director of Marketing
512-776-8490
lbynum@lionstreet.com
