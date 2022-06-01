Dr. Najy Zarroug to Join Austin Oral Surgery's Central Office on June 1

On June 1, Najy Zarroug, DDS, MD, will join Austin Oral Surgery – an oral and maxillofacial surgery practice with 12 locations throughout Central Texas. Dr. Zarroug will be treating patients at the Central Austin office, located on W. 38th Street.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 1, Najy Zarroug, DDS, MD, will join Austin Oral Surgery – an oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice with 12 locations throughout Central Texas. Dr. Zarroug will be joining the practice's team of surgeons treating patients at the Central Austin office, located at 711 W. 38th Street, Suite A-1.

"Excellent training, exceptional skills and unparalleled compassion are qualities we look for in all of our surgeons, and Dr. Zarroug embodies each of these. Adding another surgeon to our team will enable us to better meet the needs of our patients and referrals, particularly in the Central Austin area, where he will begin treating patients immediately," said Thomas S. Weil, DDS, MD, and president of Austin Oral Surgery.

Trained in the full scope of OMS treatments, Dr. Zarroug is a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon. He is particularly skilled in dentoalveolar surgery, complex implantology, orthognathic surgery, facial trauma and temporomandibular joint surgery.

Dr. Zarroug earned his bachelor's degree in dental surgery with distinction and honors from the University of Khartoum, Sudan. He earned an advanced certificate in clinical research and his doctoral degree in dental surgery (DDS) from New York University, where he graduated with honors in dental anatomy. He earned a medical degree at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, where he also completed his anesthesia training, as well as internships in general and oral and maxillofacial surgery.

He is an informative and engaging speaker and published author, presenting and writing on a wide range of OMS topics. In addition, he participates in medical mission work, providing care for cleft lip and palate patients. Dr. Zarroug is involved with a number of professional organizations. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American Dental Association and the Capital Area Dental Society.

About Austin Oral Surgery: When Doctors James Fricke and Sam Fason established Austin Oral Surgery 50 years ago, they had one goal in mind: to put patients first. Austin Oral Surgery continues that legacy of exceptional care today, treating patients with a wide variety of oral/maxillofacial needs from wisdom teeth removal and corrective jaw surgery to dental implants and more. Founded in Austin, the practice has grown to include 12 locations in cities throughout Central Texas. For more information, visit http://www.austinoralsurgery.com.

