DELVE + BRESSLERGROUP CELEBRATES 1 YEAR WITH NEW NAME

MADISON, Wis., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A year after merging to form one of the largest product innovation firms in the world, Delve and the Bresslergroup announced today they have officially united under one brand name—Delve.

Over the last year, the firm's 200-plus strategists, designers, and engineers have leveraged the best of both firms' processes and culture to serve clients even better than before.

"Uniting under one name is a huge milestone in accomplishing our vision," President and COO Andrew Weiman said. "We've combined our experts, technologies, and processes over the past year. We've multiplied our ability to accelerate our clients to the next level. Our plan for the future is exciting and dynamic."

Delve is aggressively expanding its capabilities around healthcare, medical devices, commercial/industrial, and consumer industries and building its capabilities to deliver products and experiences that seamlessly blur digital-physical boundaries.

"The firm is humming," said Chief Technology Officer and former Delve President Dave Franchino. "The investment from Trinity Hunt Partners has given us the resources we needed to attract talented staff, improve our technical infrastructure, and maintain our magnetic work culture of creativity, rigor, and multidisciplinary collaboration."

Over the last year, Delve:

Hired 48 experts in strategy, design, and engineering

Earned the trust of 41 new clients

Completed 319 projects for ambitious brands

And celebrated as our clients launched innovative new products with our help in the healthcare, medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, consumer product, industrial, and commercial marketplaces.

"Since we announced in 2021 our intention to merge and grow into the world's leading end-to-end product innovation firm, staff have worked tirelessly to organize the business to better serve clients while maintaining our culture," Weiman said. "A year later, here we are, celebrating our anniversary by sharing our new brand with each other, our clients, and the world. We are one."

About Delve

Delve is a multidisciplinary product innovation firm that brings bold ideas to market, guiding clients through the complexities of innovation, delivering better, faster, and more sustainable success. For over 55 years, Delve has mobilized the best experts and technologies for its clients, completing over 10,000 client projects, producing over 1,500 patents, and winning over 200 design awards.

Delve serves ambitious start-ups to Fortune 500 clients in the healthcare, consumer, and commercial industries, delivering innovation through advanced expertise in research, strategy, design, and engineering. Delve has placed innovation studios in Boston, Madison, Philadelphia and San Francisco to attract forward-thinking leaders to solve complex product challenges through human-centered design.

If your company wants to design a better world, visit delve.com.

