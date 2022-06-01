EOS Linx Partners with Lone Star Business Association Cooperative to Expand EV Charging Network Across Texas

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Linx, a provider of solar-supported electric vehicle (EV) chargers with data-driven digital advertising displays, has partnered with the Lone Star Business Association Cooperative (LSBAC) to expand its EV charging network at petro-convenience stores across Texas.
EOS Linx is currently in discussion with members of LSBAC, which is a network of petro-convenience stores primarily centered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and across North Central Texas, to determine the most suitable locations for installing its EOS Charge Stations. To date, EOS Charge Stations already are installed in the cities of Mount Vernon and Canton with more locations to follow in the coming months.
Through the partnership, EOS will install up to 100 EV chargers at LSBAC member stores. The charging stations feature a 75-inch digital display that is designed to maximize brand exposure and engagement by reaching consumers when and where they are making purchasing decisions.
"Our universal EOS Charge Stations include multiple EV charging sockets and robust data analytics tools that provide stores what they need to succeed," says EOS Linx's CEO Blake Snider. "We also are helping reduce range anxiety and expand charging options for residents and visitors alike across Texas."
Under the Biden Administration's infrastructure law, Texas is eligible for $400 million over the next five years to install EV charging stations. In a state as large as Texas, EV drivers can sometimes run out of charging options in smaller, more rural areas. This partnership will bring more EV chargers to those areas, reducing the charge anxiety felt by many EV drivers.
"EOS Charge Stations provide many benefits in one unique solution. We're talking about marketing and media combined with EV charging stations that will drive incremental traffic and revenue for stores, and that's a winning combination for our members," says Ziad Baddour, LSBAC Vice President.
About EOS Linx
EOS Linx offers smarter solutions, supported by renewable energy, designed to improve communities through technology and engagement. The EOS comprehensive product suite, including solar power generation and storage, electric vehicle charging, AI-based security, and digital out-of-home advertising, adds immediate value to each location. Our innovative, environmentally conscious, and futuristic platform of services utilizes advanced analytics and machine learning to grow with your business. Solar-supported with self-contained connectivity, EOS Linx continuously performs…even when grid power is interrupted. At EOS Linx we believe sustainable energy infrastructure is the future. We are the smartest solution to power today's on-the-go lifestyle.
About Lone Star Business Association Cooperative
The Lone Star Business Association Cooperative is a domestic nonprofit corporation cooperative association. The company was founded in 2008 and is located in Waxahachie and incorporated in Texas. Lone Star Business Association Cooperative specializes in Business Associations.
SOURCE EOS Linx
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.