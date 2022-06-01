Announcing the Winners of the 2022 "IndieReader Discovery Awards"

The Winners of the 12th Annual Awards Are Revealed

MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today—as authors, booksellers and the publishing industry look to come back stronger than ever after two challenging years—Amy Edelman, founder of IndieReader, announced the winners of the 12th annual "IndieReader Discovery Awards" (IRDAs).

With sponsors including NY-based literary agents Dystel, Goderich & Bourret, Reedsy, Smith Publicity and Jerry Jenkins' The Writer's Guild, IndieReader launched the IRDAs to give indie authors access to people who can make a difference in their book's success. Says Edelman, "With the rush by traditional publishers to sign them and their noteworthy bestselling status, there's no longer much doubt that indie authors can be both commercially and creatively successful. All that was left to do was create a credible vehicle by which to find them. That's where the IRDAs come in."

While writing a great book is the first step, getting it in front of the right people—be they readers or agents—is also a critical part of making any book a success. To that end, judges on the IRDA panel include PR and publishing professionals, editors, book designers, professional reviewers and more. Winners will have their titles submitted to New York City literary agents Dystel, Goderich & Bourret for representation consideration.

Judging is based on the quality of writing, editing and the originality of the story.

There was a first, second and third place winner for fiction and non-fiction categories, 40+ category winners and two winners each for BEST FIRST BOOK and BEST COVER DESIGN (for fiction and non-fiction).

The winners, judges, the genre and the authors contact information follows below.

FICTION

First Place

Dima Novak/ Pushing Pawns: The Chess Club Book One

Genre: Young Adult

Contact: silvercurlew@gmail.com

Second Place

Jeff Wiemiller/ The Cypress Club

Genre: LGBTQ+ Fiction

Contact: wiem0013@gmail.com

Third Place

Jane Buckley/ Stones Corner

Genre: Historical Fiction

Contact: jane.e.buckley@hotmail.co.uk

NON-FICTION

First Place

Gregory Vizzi, Chief Dick Quiet Thunder Gilbert/ The Original People: The Ancient Culture and Wisdom of the Lenni-Lenape People

Genre: History

Contact: greg@natures-wisdom.com

Second Place

Jean-Pierre Weill/ Evolve: A Children's Book For Adults

Genres: Religion, Inspirational/Spiritual

Contact: jeanpierreweillbook@gmail.com

Third Place

Scott Hogan/ Built from Broken: A Science-Based Guide to Healing Painful Joints, Preventing Injuries, and Rebuilding Your Body

Genre: Sports/Fitness/Recreation

Contact: info@saltwrap.com

Best First Book (Fiction) - J D Easterling/ The Path of the Vestal

Best First Book (Non-Fiction) - Keri Williams/ but, he spit in my coffee

Best Book Cover (Fiction) – Mark A. Rayner/ Alpha Max

Best Book Cover (Non-Fiction) - Lynda Wolters/ Voices of Cancer

CATEGORY WINNERS

Action/Adventure - C.K. Donnelly/ Trine Fallacy: The Kinderra Saga

Aging/Death & Dying - Richard S. Cohen/ The Smooth River

Anthology - Veronie Lawrence/ Hearing Other People's Experiences

Biography - Ellis Oswalt/ Tesla's Words

Business - Ben McCarty/ Cyberjutsu: Cybersecurity for the Modern Ninja

Chick Lit - Holly Brandon/ Nothing's as it Seems: Chastity Series Book 2

Children's (Board books and Pre-reading) - Fabian Ferguson/ In The Mirror

Children's (Early to intermediate readers) - Brenda Faatz, Peter Trimarco/ Now What?

Children's (Early to intermediate readers) - Debra Westgate-Silva/ Bethlehem Barn

Coming of Age - Meggan Larson/ Adopted: Book #1 In The Adopted Trilogy

Education - Margrit Strohmaier/ What to Know Before You Get Your Dog

Entertaining - Mike Murphey/ We Never Knew Just What It Was ... The Story of the Chad Mitchell Trio

Environment - Sarah Lahey/ Nostalgia Is Heartless

Fantasy - David Thomas Kay/ The Sword of Saint Isidores

Finance/Investment/Economics - Sue Stevens/ Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is

Finance/Investment/Economics - Sue Stevens/ Financial Planning Diagnostics

Finance/Investment/Economics - Sue Stevens/ The Financial Bridge

Graphic Novel - Sandra Wolff/ Dark Cloud

LGBTQ+ (Fiction) - John Eidswick/ A Hole in the Head

Health/Medicine/Nutrition - Gretchen LaSalle, MD/ Let's Talk Vaccines

Historical Fiction - Cheyenne Richards/ The Prisoner's Apprentice

History - Lorrie Nimsgern/ Knell of the Union

Home & Garden - Erik Keller/ A Therapist's Garden

Horror - JL Hickey/ Dark and Darker

Humor – William Jack Sibley/ Here We Go Loop De Loop

Inspirational/Spiritual - Kendra Ward/ Throwing Thunder

Kids - Kayla Floyd/ The Bedtime Book

Literary Fiction - Joshua Senter/ Still the Night Call

Memoir - Glenn Rockowitz/ Cotton Teeth

Middle Grade - Tina Wells, Stephanie Smith/ The Zee Files

Mystery/Suspense/Thriller - Michael J. McLaughlin/ Extinction

New Adult - J.S Farmer/ Blue Sky Gone

Paranormal - Julie Tetel Andresen / Money for Nothing

Parenting (Child Care/Family) - Tony J. Bell/ Breakthroughs in Parenting Children With ADHD While Reducing Stress

Politics/Current Events - Alicia Smith/ Beyond Fear: How I Fought the Feds for Six Years—and Won

Popular Fiction - A.I. Fabler/ Agenda 2060: The Future as It Happens

Psychology/Mental Health - Risa Williams / The Ultimate Anxiety Toolkit

Religion - Michael LaFond/ Jesus Christ Divided

Romance - Jacquelyn Middleton/ The Certainty of Chance

Science Fiction - Kordel Lentine/ From Under the Sun

Self-Help - Michael Goddart/ A NEW NOW

Self-Help - Esta G Bernstein/ Changing Horses

Sexuality/Relationships - Anthony S Drayton/ Are You Okay?

Short Stories (Fiction) - Karmen Spiljak/ Add Cyanide to Taste

Spiritual/Fiction (Fiction) - Atticus Mullon/ The Sterling Gospel

Sports/Fitness/Recreation - Emerson Robbins/ We All Wore Blue

Travel - Greg Viola/ Croatian Wine: Regions, Grapes, and History

Women's Fiction - Suzanne Simonetti/ The Sound of Wings

Women's Issues- Amy S. Peele/ Match: A Medical Murder Mystery

Young Adult – Naomi VanDoren/ Naiya and the Foxdragon

2022 PANEL OF JUDGES

The top 6 winning titles will be submitted to Dystel, Goderich & Bourret for representation consideration

Felicia Bengtsson, REEDSY Discovery

Jessie Glenn, MINDBUCK Media Book Publicity

Mercy Pilkington, Senior Editor, GOODeREADER

Mike Denora, PM IMAGES

Rachel Thompson, BAD REDHEAD Media

Phil Leo, PM IMAGES

Sandra Smith, President, SMITH PUBLICITY

Thanks to our 2022 SPONSORS

Dystel, Goderich & Bourret

Jerry Jenkins

Reedsy

Smith Publicity

Featherlite

Media Contact

Amy Edelman, IndieReader, 1 973-865-5368, amy@indiereader.com

