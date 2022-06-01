Announcing the Winners of the 2022 "IndieReader Discovery Awards"

The Winners of the 12th Annual Awards Are Revealed
MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today—as authors, booksellers and the publishing industry look to come back stronger than ever after two challenging years—Amy Edelman, founder of IndieReader, announced the winners of the 12th annual "IndieReader Discovery Awards" (IRDAs).
With sponsors including NY-based literary agents Dystel, Goderich & Bourret, Reedsy, Smith Publicity and Jerry Jenkins' The Writer's Guild, IndieReader launched the IRDAs to give indie authors access to people who can make a difference in their book's success. Says Edelman, "With the rush by traditional publishers to sign them and their noteworthy bestselling status, there's no longer much doubt that indie authors can be both commercially and creatively successful. All that was left to do was create a credible vehicle by which to find them. That's where the IRDAs come in."
While writing a great book is the first step, getting it in front of the right people—be they readers or agents—is also a critical part of making any book a success. To that end, judges on the IRDA panel include PR and publishing professionals, editors, book designers, professional reviewers and more. Winners will have their titles submitted to New York City literary agents Dystel, Goderich & Bourret for representation consideration.
Judging is based on the quality of writing, editing and the originality of the story.
There was a first, second and third place winner for fiction and non-fiction categories, 40+ category winners and two winners each for BEST FIRST BOOK and BEST COVER DESIGN (for fiction and non-fiction).
The winners, judges, the genre and the authors contact information follows below.
FICTION
First Place
Dima Novak/ Pushing Pawns: The Chess Club Book One
Genre: Young Adult
Contact: silvercurlew@gmail.com
Second Place
Jeff Wiemiller/ The Cypress Club
Genre: LGBTQ+ Fiction
Contact: wiem0013@gmail.com
Third Place
Jane Buckley/ Stones Corner
Genre: Historical Fiction
Contact: jane.e.buckley@hotmail.co.uk
NON-FICTION
First Place
Gregory Vizzi, Chief Dick Quiet Thunder Gilbert/ The Original People: The Ancient Culture and Wisdom of the Lenni-Lenape People
Genre: History
Contact: greg@natures-wisdom.com
Second Place
Jean-Pierre Weill/ Evolve: A Children's Book For Adults
Genres: Religion, Inspirational/Spiritual
Contact: jeanpierreweillbook@gmail.com
Third Place
Scott Hogan/ Built from Broken: A Science-Based Guide to Healing Painful Joints, Preventing Injuries, and Rebuilding Your Body
Genre: Sports/Fitness/Recreation
Contact: info@saltwrap.com
Best First Book (Fiction) - J D Easterling/ The Path of the Vestal
Best First Book (Non-Fiction) - Keri Williams/ but, he spit in my coffee
Best Book Cover (Fiction) – Mark A. Rayner/ Alpha Max
Best Book Cover (Non-Fiction) - Lynda Wolters/ Voices of Cancer
CATEGORY WINNERS
Action/Adventure - C.K. Donnelly/ Trine Fallacy: The Kinderra Saga
Aging/Death & Dying - Richard S. Cohen/ The Smooth River
Anthology - Veronie Lawrence/ Hearing Other People's Experiences
Biography - Ellis Oswalt/ Tesla's Words
Business - Ben McCarty/ Cyberjutsu: Cybersecurity for the Modern Ninja
Chick Lit - Holly Brandon/ Nothing's as it Seems: Chastity Series Book 2
Children's (Board books and Pre-reading) - Fabian Ferguson/ In The Mirror
Children's (Early to intermediate readers) - Brenda Faatz, Peter Trimarco/ Now What?
Children's (Early to intermediate readers) - Debra Westgate-Silva/ Bethlehem Barn
Coming of Age - Meggan Larson/ Adopted: Book #1 In The Adopted Trilogy
Education - Margrit Strohmaier/ What to Know Before You Get Your Dog
Entertaining - Mike Murphey/ We Never Knew Just What It Was ... The Story of the Chad Mitchell Trio
Environment - Sarah Lahey/ Nostalgia Is Heartless
Fantasy - David Thomas Kay/ The Sword of Saint Isidores
Finance/Investment/Economics - Sue Stevens/ Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is
Finance/Investment/Economics - Sue Stevens/ Financial Planning Diagnostics
Finance/Investment/Economics - Sue Stevens/ The Financial Bridge
Graphic Novel - Sandra Wolff/ Dark Cloud
LGBTQ+ (Fiction) - John Eidswick/ A Hole in the Head
Health/Medicine/Nutrition - Gretchen LaSalle, MD/ Let's Talk Vaccines
Historical Fiction - Cheyenne Richards/ The Prisoner's Apprentice
History - Lorrie Nimsgern/ Knell of the Union
Home & Garden - Erik Keller/ A Therapist's Garden
Horror - JL Hickey/ Dark and Darker
Humor – William Jack Sibley/ Here We Go Loop De Loop
Inspirational/Spiritual - Kendra Ward/ Throwing Thunder
Kids - Kayla Floyd/ The Bedtime Book
Literary Fiction - Joshua Senter/ Still the Night Call
Memoir - Glenn Rockowitz/ Cotton Teeth
Middle Grade - Tina Wells, Stephanie Smith/ The Zee Files
Mystery/Suspense/Thriller - Michael J. McLaughlin/ Extinction
New Adult - J.S Farmer/ Blue Sky Gone
Paranormal - Julie Tetel Andresen / Money for Nothing
Parenting (Child Care/Family) - Tony J. Bell/ Breakthroughs in Parenting Children With ADHD While Reducing Stress
Politics/Current Events - Alicia Smith/ Beyond Fear: How I Fought the Feds for Six Years—and Won
Popular Fiction - A.I. Fabler/ Agenda 2060: The Future as It Happens
Psychology/Mental Health - Risa Williams / The Ultimate Anxiety Toolkit
Religion - Michael LaFond/ Jesus Christ Divided
Romance - Jacquelyn Middleton/ The Certainty of Chance
Science Fiction - Kordel Lentine/ From Under the Sun
Self-Help - Michael Goddart/ A NEW NOW
Self-Help - Esta G Bernstein/ Changing Horses
Sexuality/Relationships - Anthony S Drayton/ Are You Okay?
Short Stories (Fiction) - Karmen Spiljak/ Add Cyanide to Taste
Spiritual/Fiction (Fiction) - Atticus Mullon/ The Sterling Gospel
Sports/Fitness/Recreation - Emerson Robbins/ We All Wore Blue
Travel - Greg Viola/ Croatian Wine: Regions, Grapes, and History
Women's Fiction - Suzanne Simonetti/ The Sound of Wings
Women's Issues- Amy S. Peele/ Match: A Medical Murder Mystery
Young Adult – Naomi VanDoren/ Naiya and the Foxdragon
2022 PANEL OF JUDGES
The top 6 winning titles will be submitted to Dystel, Goderich & Bourret for representation consideration
Felicia Bengtsson, REEDSY Discovery
Jessie Glenn, MINDBUCK Media Book Publicity
Mercy Pilkington, Senior Editor, GOODeREADER
Mike Denora, PM IMAGES
Rachel Thompson, BAD REDHEAD Media
Phil Leo, PM IMAGES
Sandra Smith, President, SMITH PUBLICITY
Thanks to our 2022 SPONSORS
Dystel, Goderich & Bourret
Jerry Jenkins
Reedsy
Smith Publicity
Featherlite
Media Contact
Amy Edelman, IndieReader, 1 973-865-5368, amy@indiereader.com
SOURCE IndieReader
