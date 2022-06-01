Truminds and Accedian team-up to unleash business transformation for Smart X industries

Truminds & Accedian today announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on performance analytics solutions aimed at transforming smart industrial and commercial applications for 5G, Big Data, Satellite, and IoT Platforms. The combined solution integrates Accedian's Skylight solution with Truminds' IoT and Big Data Platform called as TruConnect. The joint solution envisages robust analytics services offerings and charts new ground with complete ecosystem visibility across the latest 5G and IoT infrastructures.

BOSTON and MONTREAL, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truminds, an engineering solutions company in the digital and connected space and the creators of TruConnect, along with Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on performance analytics solutions aimed at transforming smart industrial and commercial applications for 5G, Big Data, Satellite, and IoT Platforms. By incorporating Accedian's best-of-breed data ingestion, orchestration, and analysis functions, the joint solution empowers real-time actionable insights for enterprises, leveraging Truminds' digital transformation to drive end-clients into the future.

The combined solution integrates Accedian's Skylight solution with Truminds' IoT and Big Data Platform called as TruConnect. The joint solution envisages robust analytics services offerings and charts new ground with complete ecosystem visibility across the latest 5G and IoT infrastructures. This enables Truminds' clients to benefit from elevated end-user experiences, application performance and productivity for their digital transformation journey.

"Truminds' reputation as a trusted business advocate, specializing in digital transformation through technology, naturally complements Accedian's vision to provide a full spectrum of enterprise and industrial clients with secure network performance optimization and management tools. Together, Truminds and Accedian are poised to deliver market disrupting solutions that leverage macro intelligence and micro detail to empower clients to focus on running their business and maximizing their profitability without the distraction of a poor performing network," said Kevin Baranowski, Senior Director, Global Enterprise MSP & MSSP Channel Sales, Accedian.

"Truminds is proud to partner with Accedian in forging the industry leading smart connectivity solutions by leveraging IoT and 5G technologies powered by TruConnect and Skylight Performance Analytics. There are strong synergies capitalizing on each other's technology solution and futuristic use-cases that the joint solution would deliver with significant value-add to the end-clients. This collaboration unlocks the endless possibilities, inherent in the current digitally enabled ecosystem to provide end-clients with a smart connected and intelligent solution with a potential to realize new revenue streams and transform their business models" said Tarun Gupta, Co-Founder, Chief Business & Strategy Officer, Truminds Software Systems.

About Truminds:

Truminds Software Systems is a fast-growing global Product Engineering Services and Licensable Technology Solutions company offering expertise in next-generation technologies including 5G/4G, Internet of Things (IoT), Automation, Cloud/ Virtualization, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, and Big Data/Analytics. Truminds has offices in San Diego and Greater Boston in US and Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad in India. Truminds addresses the global market and works with some of the best names in the industry including leading Fortune 500 companies as its clients and partners, doing cutting edge work utilizing Truminds specialized services and technology solutions.

Known for its software powered technology execution, Truminds is helping businesses engineer their Digital Future in the Connected world.

For more details visit http://www.truminds.com

About Accedian:

Accedian is the leader in performance analytics and end-user experience solutions, dedicated to providing our customers with the ability to assure their digital infrastructure while helping them to unlock the full productivity of their users. We are committed to empowering our customers with the ability to see far and wide across their IT and network infrastructure and a microscopic ability to dive deep and understand the experience of every user, helping them to delight their own customers each and every time. Accedian has been delivering solutions to high-profile customers globally for over 15 years.

Accedian, the Accedian logo, and Skylight are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accedian Networks Inc.

For more information, visit http://www.accedian.com

