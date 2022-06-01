Viva Technology is back from June 15-18 in Paris Porte de Versailles and online worldwide

PARIS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaTech, Europe's biggest startup and tech event is back from June 15 -18 in Paris and online worldwide.
During the conference briefing held this Tuesday, May 31, highlights, themes, first announcements and exclusivities were presented.
KEY FIGURES
- 3 professional days, from June 15-17 - 1 day for the general public, on Saturday, 18 June 2022
- Hall 1: 45,000 sqm, in strict compliance with sanitary conditions
- More than 2,000 exhibitors, of which 1,700 startups on a 100% face-to-face model amplified by a digital brick
- More than 60 public players and international organizations including 30 countries pavilions
- 3 conference areas
- 1 Country of the Year: India
- 1 redesigned Discovery Zone
- 3 networking areas to facilitate discussions
- 1 media lounge
- More than 50 challenges issued in top trending areas such as Blockchain, the Metaverse, AR/VR, Tech4Good, the Future of Work, Smart Cities and Mobility - 4500 participating startups
- The return of VivaTech News with its own broadcasting studios
- More than 500 innovations presented
- More than 300 inspiring speakers
- 3 days of Key Business Programs: the "Future of Work Program" day on 15 June, in partnership with ManpowerGroup and Salesforce; the "CMO Program" on 17 June, powered by MediaLink, McKinsey & Company, Linkedin, Infopro Digital Media and JCDecaux and the "CTO Forum" on 17 June, in partnership with Scaleway and Sopra Steria.
Among the inspiring speakers, for this edition we are joined by Changpeng Zhao (Founder & CEO - Binance); Cristiano Amon (CEO - Qualcomm); Jimmy Wales (Founder - Wikipedia); Sarah Franklin (CMO - Salesforce), Bret Taylor (Co-CEO - Salesforce & Chairman of the Board - Twitter); Ryan Rolansky (CEO - LinkedIn); Garry Kasparov (Avast Ambassador); Yann LeCun (VP & Chief AI Scientist - Meta); Jared Spataro (CVP Modern Work - Microsoft); Christel Heydemann (CEO - Orange), to name a few.
And more than 500 innovations that will make the world of tomorrow !
The press kit: https://vivatechnology.com/presskit
More information: https://vivatechnology.com/?ca=FPGBM8DY&utm_source=Cision&utm_medium=media-partnership&utm_campaign=DP-Link&utm_content=homepage
Contact: vivatech@publicisconsultants.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830602/Viva_Technology.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830601/Viva_Technology_logo.jpg
SOURCE Viva Technology
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.