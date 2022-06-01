Alpek Concludes Acquisition of OCTAL

Incorporating high-value PET sheet business into its portfolio ahead of schedule
MONTERREY, Mexico, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Alpek" or "the Company") announced today that it has received all necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities and has finalized its acquisition of OCTAL Holding SAOC ("OCTAL").
Pursuant to the purchase agreement, Alpek acquired 100% of the shares of OCTAL for U.S. $620 million on a debt-free basis. Financing was secured through a mix of free cash flow generated from existing businesses and dedicated bank loans.
Alpek will assume control of OCTAL's operations starting on June 1, 2022. The Company expects an accretive EBITDA effect of approximately U.S. $120 million from these assets throughout the remainder of 2022, largely based on the better-than-expected Polyester market conditions prevalent in recent months. This would increase the Company's Comparable EBITDA Guidance to U.S. $1,370 million and Reported EBITDA Guidance to U.S. $1,485 million.
"We are pleased to have concluded this acquisition ahead of the expected timeline," stated José de Jesús Valdez, Alpek's CEO. "We are excited to welcome OCTAL's management team and employees into our family, leveraging their long-standing relationships with customers, their diverse backgrounds, and technical proficiency to drive the Company's long-term growth."
About Alpek: Alpek is a leading petrochemical company operating two business segments: "Polyester" (PTA, PET, rPET, and polyester fibers), and "Plastics & Chemicals" (polypropylene, expandable styrenics, and other specialty & industrial chemicals). Alpek is a leading producer of PTA, PET resin and PET sheet worldwide, one of the largest rPET producers in the Americas, the third largest expandable polystyrene manufacturer worldwide, and the only producer of polypropylene in Mexico. In 2021, Alpek reported revenues of U.S. $7.7 billion and Comparable EBITDA of U.S. $962 million. The Company operates 35 plants across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, and employs over 6,500 people. Alpek is a publicly traded company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830625/OCTAL_Salalah.jpg
SOURCE OCTAL
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.