U.S. Blind Hockey Team Player Gets His Life Back With Vision Buddy

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Buddy is a Silicon Valley startup with one focus on assisting the visually impaired and helping improve their quality of life. The Vision Buddy headset is designed with three modes for TV/movie streaming, magnification, and reading. Now with the addition of two new companion products this headset has become the world's first all-in-one assistive device. With the V.3 update, The Computer Link now allows the user to view their desktop from within the headset with no delay while the CCTV Mini improves on previous reading capabilities as a stationary compact CCTV camera. Every aspect of this product has been designed with the user in mind which is why this tool is essential for many trying to regain their independence while living with visual impairments. To see what else Vision Buddy can do, visit https://getvisionbuddy.com/pages/how-visionbuddy-works.
Caleb, 23, lived with visual impairments his entire life. At six months old, he was diagnosed with a deteriorating retina condition called Familial exudative vitreoretinopathy. By the age of three, he had lost all sight in his left eye and was later declared legally blind. Despite these major obstacles, he managed to persevere through his passion for hockey which eventually lead him to play for the U.S. Blind Hockey Team. However, he still wasn't able to watch the sport he loved. For many years, Caleb feared that he may never be able to live a normal life again until he found Vision Buddy. "The first day that I had it, I noticed differences and knew it was going to make an impact in my life." For more information on this groundbreaking assistive device and how it works with virtual reality, visit https://getvisionbuddy.com/.
This device is a concept turned into reality by Zarak Afridi (Co-CEO), Abdul Zalil (Co-CEO), and D. Emmanuel Feinsmith (CTO). Vision Buddy has already partnered with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), U.S. Veteran Affairs, and Vision Australia among a nationwide network of dealers including some of the top low vision optometrists in the country. This assistive device continues to help the low vision community worldwide dealing with various eye conditions such as macular degeneration, Retinitis, Glaucoma, Stargardt disease, etc. The future has never looked as bright.
To stay up to date with our journey, check out our youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV-MRcHGdw1g9N_ANzPdE-Q.
Media contact: Arthur Javier, (408) 775 - 4006, arthur@visionbuddy.io
SOURCE Vision Buddy
