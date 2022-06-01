Biotech Company Dalan Animal Health Relocates to Athens, Georgia

The company aims to bring to market the world's first honeybee vaccine to improve the health and productivity of honeybee colonies.
ATHENS, Ga., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalan Animal Health, Inc., a biotech company focused on insect health, announced today that it will relocate its headquarters to Athens, Georgia. The company is anticipated to create 20 new jobs over the next five years.
Dalan Animal Health (www.dalan.com) seeks to prevent diseases that affect beneficial insect populations to increase the profitability and yield of pollinated crop farms worldwide. Dalan's first product to market is a honeybee vaccine for American Foulbrood, a highly contagious disease threatening beehives worldwide. The company will expand its product development to other honeybee diseases as well as underserved industries, such as shrimp, mealworms, and grasshoppers used in feed and food production.
Company CEO Dr. Annette Kleiser brings over 20 years of experience in business development, start-up formation, corporate strategy development, and alliance management, both in university technology transfer as well as the biotechnology industry.
"Athens is the ideal location to build an innovative biotechnology company focused on sustainable agriculture," explains Dr. Annette Kleiser, CEO of Dalan Animal Health. "We're excited to be a part of this community and take advantage of its many benefits to achieve significant and sustained growth."
Dalan Animal Health has already begun collaborations with UGA faculty, including Dr. Keith Delaplane, Director of the Honeybee Program in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, and the College of Veterinary Medicine's Dr. Jörg Mayer. The company also plans to engage with UGA students and alumni as they develop a talent pipeline.
The company's headquarters is located in the University of Georgia's Innovation Hub, within the growing Innovation District in downtown Athens.
"We are proud to welcome Dalan Animal Health to Athens-Clarke County, and there could be no better fit, as our shared focus on innovation, resilience, and long-term quality of life is perfectly in harmony," said Mayor Kelly Girtz. "I am confident that making their home in Athens will offer a host of collaborative opportunities, from world-class University of Georgia research and development units to a number of peers in our private-sector bioscience community."
The Athens-Clarke County Economic Development Department worked with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and University of Georgia Economic Development and Innovation Gateway on the company's relocation.
SOURCE Dalan Animal Health
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.