Hover Energy's Wind-Powered Microgrid™ Wins Technology Innovation of the Year at the 2022 Wind Investment Awards

A Word About Wind confirms victors at the third edition of its Wind Investment Awards program, celebrating best practice in the global wind sector
LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hover Energy's Wind-Powered Microgrid™ was named Technology Innovation of the Year at the 2022 Wind Investment Awards.
The Hover Wind-Powered Microgrid™ features a combination of proprietary wind power technology and solar energy generation, with a state-of-the-art electronic control system for behind-the-meter power integration. Third party testing has shown a Hover Wind-Powered Microgrid™ has the potential to offset nearly 100% of a building's power consumption. As the OEM, Hover Energy designs, develops and deploys their microgrids through a PPA/ESA structure.
The annual Wind Investment Awards is a platform to celebrate best practice in the global onshore and offshore wind industry, incorporating innovation, financing, project development and asset management.
Chris Griffin, President & Co-Founder of Hover Energy, stated, "It is quite an honor to be recognized by this distinguished group of judges and amongst some of the most prolific leaders in our industry. Hover is humbled and grateful to do its part. We look forward to working together with all who share our vision of making this planet a more sustainable place to live!"
Adam Barber, Managing Director of Tamarindo Group, parent company of A Word About Wind, said: "What an extraordinarily competitive year it has been at this year's Wind Investment Awards. That is thanks to the over 70 outstanding shortlisted candidates, selected by our independent judges from the numerous impressive applications. The industry's amazing achievements across its broad spectrum of sectors were celebrated at the awards. From finance, development, advisory and operations to asset management, tech innovation, legal and recruitment, and in onshore and offshore deals to ESG and diversity and inclusion leaders."
The 2022 Wind Investment Awards ceremony was held in London on 26th May, following the Financing Wind Europe conference. Click here to find out the full list of winners https://www.financingwind.com/
Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Hover Energy is dedicated to transforming the way people think about power by accelerating the transition to renewables as the primary source of energy. With our groundbreaking technologies and partnerships, Hover equips clients to efficiently harness the power of nature to generate power where it's consumed. Task Contract Solutions is the exclusive Hover distributor in the UK. www.hoverenergy.com
