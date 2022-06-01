WellNow Urgent Care Acquires Primary Urgent Care

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country's fastest-growing urgent care providers, announced today that it has acquired Primary Urgent Care, a Central New York-based provider of urgent care, occupational medicine and telemedicine with two locations in Herkimer and Utica, New York. This acquisition follows a period of rapid growth for WellNow, which currently operates more than 120 locations across New York, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. WellNow previously completed the strategic acquisitions of MASH Urgent Care in 2018 and Hometown Urgent Care & Occupational Health in 2020.
Starting Wednesday, June 1st, the former Primary Urgent Care locations at 1904 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502 and 130 West Albany St., Herkimer, NY 13350 will begin operations as WellNow Urgent Care. Walk-ins are welcome, or patients can schedule a visit and complete registration online at the Utica or Herkimer centers seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"We're proud to be growing in Central New York and providing greater access to healthcare in the Herkimer and Utica communities," said John Radford, M.D., President of WellNow Urgent Care. "Our team is committed to delivering an exceptional level of care and convenience, and we're pleased to welcome patients and staff from Primary Urgent Care to the WellNow family."
WellNow offers timely treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds and allergies, as well as on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals. COVID-19 PCR testing is available at all WellNow locations with 98% of results returning within 24 hours, and the rest returning within 48 hours. Occupational medicine services, including Workers' Compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing and more are also available on a walk-in basis.
Patients who prefer to speak with a WellNow provider virtually, either from the comfort of home or on the go, can access the company's Virtual Care platform 24/7 from their personal computer, tablet or smartphone. WellNow accepts most insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid. A full list of locations and services can be found at WellNow.com.
WellNow Urgent Care is one of the fastest-growing providers of urgent medical care, virtual care, occupational health services and clinical research in the United States. Opened in 2012, the company now operates more than 120 centers across Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio and Michigan. More information about WellNow Urgent Care's services, hours and locations can be found at WellNow.com.
TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four healthcare support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
SOURCE WellNow Urgent Care
© 2022 Benzinga.com.
