Tiber Creek Consulting wins People's Choice with IntelliGRC, a Cybersecurity Compliance Platform

FAIRFAX, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiber Creek Consulting, a technology solutions company, was awarded the Serco People's Choice Award during Shenandoah Valley Technology Council's Tech Nite 22.
Tiber Creek was nominated for their cybersecurity compliance platform, IntelliGRC®. Offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, IntelliGRC streamlines the challenges of cybersecurity compliance for small to mid-size businesses in the defense industrial base (DIB) sector.
"We are honored to be recognized as the People's Choice," said Joshua Foster, Chief Operating Officer of IntelliGRC. "Our team has worked tirelessly to build IntelliGRC and address the complexities of compliance. And we are just getting started. We hope that we can inspire more businesses to make a conscious effort to look at their compliance posture and the impact they have within the supply chain."
Joshua Foster accepted the award on behalf of the team at the award ceremony. Tech Nite is hosted annually by the Shenandoah Valley Technology Council to highlight local tech innovation. IntelliGRC serves small and mid-size businesses in the Shenandoah Valley and across Virginia, working to improve their cyber posture and compliance with regulations, such as NIST SP 800-171.
"Tiber Creek created a solution to the daunting task of organizing the compliance process," said Joseph Brown, Cybersecurity Analyst at IntelliGRC. "From data collection to remediation, IntelliGRC exists to make assessment, evaluation, and attestation simple. We are proud to be Tech Nite 22's People's Choice recipient, because we believe IntelliGRC will be the people's choice for compliance."
IntelliGRC is the intelligent Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance platform. Using automation, IntelliGRC provides a holistic approach to information security compliance. IntelliGRC is a registered trademark of Tiber Creek Consulting, a technology solutions company.
SOURCE IntelliGRC
