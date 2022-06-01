MyOme Presents New Data at ASCO 2022 on Cross-ancestry Polygenic Risk Score for Breast Cancer

Study highlights potential of Polygenic Risk Scores (PRS) to improve breast cancer risk assessment in women across multiple ancestries
MENLO PARK, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyOme, a clinical whole genome platform analysis company, today announced new data on a cross ancestry polygenic risk score (caPRS) for breast cancer that will be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Using a proprietary informatics approach to PRS that provides benefit across multiple ancestries, MyOme showed a significant association between their caPRS and breast cancer in a study including more than 130,000 women across multiple ancestries
"Only 5 to 10% of breast cancer is thought to be caused by single gene mutations. Polygenic risk scores aggregate hundreds or potentially thousands of variants into a single measure of disease risk. PRS has the potential to inform the 90-95% of women without rare breast cancer genetic mutations of their risk for breast cancer," said Akash Kumar, MD, PhD, chief medical officer of MyOme.
Key findings from the study include:
- caPRS was highly correlated with odds of breast cancer across ancestries.
- caPRS performed better across multiple ancestries than when applying a widely used European-based PRS across the same ancestries. For example, caPRS demonstrated a 5% increase in odds ratio for African/Black women (1.24 [1.08-1.4] to 1.30 [1.15-1.48])
"Polygenic risk scores have primarily shown benefit in Caucasian women due to limited data on individuals of non-European ancestry. However, our data highlights the opportunity to use cross ancestry PRS to better predict breast cancer risk for women across multiple ancestries who may be missed otherwise," said Kate Im, PhD, head of research at MyOme and author on the study. "Our cross ancestry PRS sets the foundation for a more inclusive risk assessment tool."
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and a leading cause of cancer mortality. According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated there will be 287,850 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in the U.S. and around 43,250 deaths in 2022.
Abstract #: 10540
Title: Cross-ancestry polygenic risk score for breast cancer risk assessment
Authors: Tshiaba, P., et al.
Session Title: Prevention, Risk Reduction, and Hereditary Cancer
Session Date & Time: Monday, June 6, 2022, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT
About MyOme
MyOme is a clinical whole genome analysis platform company helping families understand their risk for inherited diseases. MyOme leverages the power of the whole genome for a lifetime of actionable insights. Certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), MyOme is based in Menlo Park, California. For more information, visit myome.com.
SOURCE MyOme, Inc
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.