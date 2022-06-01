ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THERM-O-DISC FROM EMERSON

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock") today announced that one of its affiliates has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of Therm-O-Disc, a subsidiary of Emerson EMR.
Therm-O-Disc is a leading designer and manufacturer of safety-critical sensors, thermal cutoffs and sealed connecting components primarily used in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, appliance, water heater, industrial, aerospace & defense, and transportation applications.
"Therm-O-Disc's commitment to product innovation and consistent delivery of superior customer service underscore its position as a long-standing industry leader," said R. Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner of One Rock. "We eagerly anticipate an exciting next phase of growth ahead for Therm-O-Disc, and we plan to utilize One Rock's strategic and operational resources to collaborate with the management team to drive future success for the company."
Latham & Watkins, LLP acted as legal counsel to One Rock in connection with the transaction.
ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Hallie Erlich
Prosek Partners
pro-onerock@prosek.com
SOURCE One Rock Capital Partners, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.