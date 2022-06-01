Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ comes to Sumter South Carolina!

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing BBQ and hot dog chains in America. With 59 units across the United States and food trucks on the road they are poised to be the leader in the hot dog and BBQ market. Crave features Hot Dogs topped how you like them with numerous toppings to choose from, pulled chicken, pulled pork, and smoked brisket. From sandwiches, sliders and plates to your classic BBQ sides, desserts and appetizers, Crave has it all. You will also a self-pour beer wall. Each location chooses anywhere from 32-48 local craft beers, wines and ciders on tap. Some stores even have mixed drinks, YUM! Customers are able to choose as much or little as they like and pay by the oz, not by the glass. Crave features patios with fun and games, trivia nights, karaoke, live music, kids eat free Wednesdays and more. Ax lanes were also introduced this year. The axes are real and so is the fun. A fun family-oriented atmosphere where everyone leaves happy not hungry!
This past week Crave welcomed a new franchisee to Sumter SC. This will be the second of many locations in South Carolina. Crave is excited for the new expansion and looking forward to bringing many Craves to the South Carolina market.
Crave currently has units across the United States in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and more. The expansion plans for Crave are to have 100 units open of the next 3-5 years with no less than 20 trucks on the road.
For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com.
Media Contact:
Samantha Rincione
samantha@iwantcrave.com
SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.