Artificial Organs Market size worth $ 28.31 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.56% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Rise in chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, and increase in acceptance of organ transplant are the major factors driving the growth of the Artificial Organs Market.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Artificial Organs Market" By Organ Type (Artificial Heart, Artificial Kidney, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Lungs, Cochlear Implants, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, Artificial Organs Market size was valued at USD 15.74 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 28.31 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.56% from 2021 to 2028.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=30949
Browse in-depth TOC on "Artificial Organs Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Artificial Organs Market Overview
The primary factors driving the market growth are the increasing technological advancements in production processes like bioartificial organ manufacturing, standardization, and automation. A growing number of people are suffering from organ failure, especially aging, due to serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, and chronic kidney disease. In addition, the frequent occurrence of injuries due to traffic accidents and amputations is increasing the demand for artificial organs.
In addition, advances in medical technology and heightened public awareness of improving existing medical infrastructure have led to the development of advanced artificial support systems. In addition, the emergence of 3D bioprinting and the manufacture of artificial devices through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) have brightened the market outlook. On the other hand, high transplant costs hamper the market growth of the Artificial Organs Market. However, the lack and lack of access to organ donors when needed is driving the development of artificial organ technology around the globe.
Key Players
The major players in the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Berlin Heart GmbH, Baxter International Inc., Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Carmat SA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, Abiomed, Getinge AB, and Medtronic PLC.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Artificial Organs Market On the basis of Organ Type, and Geography.
- Artificial Organs Market, By Organ Type
- Artificial Heart
- Artificial Kidney
- Artificial Pancreas
- Artificial Lungs
- Cochlear Implants
- Others
- Artificial Organs Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
CRISPR and Cas Genes Market By Therapeutic (Oncology, Inflammatory/Autoimmune), By Product (DNA-Free Cas, Vector-Based Cas), By Application (Genome Engineering, Functional Genomics), By End-User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Cell Culture Media Market By Type (Lysogeny Broth, Serum-Free Media, Specialty Media, Classical Media, Stem Cell Media), By End-User (Academic Institutes, Biotechnology Organizations, Pharmaceutical Industry), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Artificial Organ And Bionic Implants Market By Product (Artificial Organs,Bionic Implants), By Technology (Electronic, Mechanical), By Method of Fixation (Implantable, Externally Worn), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market By Product (Bionic Implants, Artificial Organs), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Top 9 Breast Implant Manufacturers: Leading visionaries in cosmetic surgeries
Visualize Artificial Organs Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
SOURCE Verified Market Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.