Food Gardening Magazine Publishes June Raised Bed & Containers Gardening Issue

Food Gardening Network's June 2022 issue dives into raised bed and container gardening and helps readers determine the best way to start their own raised vegetable gardens.

BOSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Gardening Network, the publisher of Food Gardening Magazine, has released their June 2022 issue, exploring the many benefits of raised bed and container gardening and helping readers determine the best way to start their own raised vegetable gardens.

With four feature videos and articles, the June issue of Food Gardening Magazine helps readers plan a raised bed, build a unique raised bed just for lettuce, learn about growing watermelons in raised beds, and eggplants in containers.

Editor and Publisher Kim Mateus points out that "Raised beds are ideal for areas with poor or contaminated soil, gardeners with mobility issues, and gardens prone to getting eaten by local wildlife. Some raised beds can even accommodate gardeners who only have driveways, patios, or other non-traditional garden spaces."

For gardeners who aren't sure where to begin, Planning Raised Beds: 10 Questions to Ask First, Senior Editor and Producer Amanda MacArthur walks readers through the planning stages of creating a raised bed garden and gets into the pros and cons of different materials, how to handle challenging terrain, and how to design a garden that works well for any circumstances.

This article and video, How to Build a Raised Lettuce Garden, takes gardeners through each step of building their own vertical lettuce garden. In 10 Fruits & Vegetables to Plant in June, readers will discover 10 summer vegetables to start or transplant outdoors this month.

Readers will also discover a simple, but a rich recipe for Grilled Eggplant Marinade with Garlic and Basil. Chopped garlic, fresh basil, and straight-from-the-garden eggplant combine to render a tender, savory, and slightly smoky dish that works as a side or main course.

The June issue of Food Gardening Magazine also includes in-depth articles about eggplant, lettuce, and watermelon. These articles explore Food Gardening Network's latest collections while providing valuable information on their own. Subscribers get instant access to the premium collections themselves, too.

In How to Grow Eggplants in Containers, readers will discover the secrets to growing these gorgeous summer vegetables in containers or raised beds. Then gardeners explore the Benefits of Growing Lettuce in Pots and learn how growing lettuce in containers can help keep these tender greens out of the sun and away from the wildlife.

Then readers can explore how to grow one of the most ubiquitous summer fruits, in Start Growing Watermelon in Raised Beds. Watermelon is surprisingly easy to grow and it's amenable to a variety of recipes.

The June issue of Food Gardening Magazine offers readers four feature articles, four accompanying videos, and three Collection Close-Ups spotlighting eggplants, lettuce, and watermelon. These collections offer comprehensive, in-depth information about a single fruit, herb, or vegetable, from starting seeds to dealing with pests and diseases and from nutrition facts to delicious recipes.

View the June 2022 issue of Food Gardening Magazine now.

About Food Gardening Network: Food Gardening Network was founded by home food gardeners and for home food gardeners—the mission is to serve gardeners tips, tools, advice, and recipes for growing and enjoying good food at home. During the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020, it became apparent that home food gardening would grow beyond a hobby for many home gardeners. Food Gardening Network launched in January of 2021 as an all-encompassing resource for gardeners of all skill levels, with in-depth articles on planning, planting, maintaining, and harvesting home garden crops. Food Gardening Network also includes easy-to-prepare recipes so home gardeners can enjoy the fruits of their labors in delicious, creative ways.

