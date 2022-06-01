External Defibrillators Market to Reach $5.2 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 7.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in focus toward development of public access defibrillator (PAD) by public and private organizations and surge in incidence of cardiac diseases drive the growth of the global external defibrillators market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "External Defibrillators Market by Product Type (Manual External Defibrillator, Automated External Defibrillator (AED), Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD)), by End User (Hospitals, Pre-Hospitals, Public Access Market, Alternate Care Market, Home): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global external defibrillators industry generated $2.7 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2109

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in focus toward development of public access defibrillator (PAD) by public and private organizations, rise in number of key players that develop advanced defibrillator devices, and surge in incidence of cardiac diseases drive the growth of the global external defibrillators market. However, increase in pricing pressure on market players restrains the market growth. On the other hand, rise in adoption of technologically advanced defibrillators devices, increase in demand for quality medical care, and rise in prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The demand for public access defibrillator (PAD) reduced considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic, due to lockdown restrictions imposed by governments. These restrictions prevented the movement of people at shopping malls, hotels, and other public places.

Manufacturing activities of various types of defibrillators such as automated external defibrillator (AED) and wearable cardioverter defibrillator (WCD) were hindered due to shortage of raw materials, disrupted supply chain, and unavailability of workforce.

The automated external defibrillator (AED) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the automated external defibrillator (AED) segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global external defibrillators market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in the initiatives by major companies, surge in number of adoption of defibrillators at healthcare facilities, and the implementation of several public access defibrillation programs. However, the wearable cardioverter defibrillator (WCD) segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, surge in elderly population, and ease of use for non-invasive devices.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2109

The hospitals segment to continue its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global external defibrillators market, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to ever-increasing volume of patients visiting hospitals, new strategies adopted by key manufacturers, and rise in adoption of various types of external defibrillators by hospitals. However, the alternate care segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rise in the installation of defibrillators in public places such as highways, shopping malls, hotels, and others.

North America to continue its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global external defibrillators market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2031. This is attributed to increase in the number of installations of external defibrillators in hospitals along with other public places such as schools, hotels, highways, railway stations, and others. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in number of cardiovascular diseases, rise in healthcare costs, and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure.

Leading Market Players

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

CU Medical Germany GMBH

Mediana Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

Stryker

General Electric Company

Schiller AG

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

