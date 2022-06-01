The Planet Group Announces Consolidation and Expansion of Technology Consulting Brands

Move Allows for Further Expansion of Planet's Current Technology Portfolio through Specialized Advisory and Consulting Services

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has unified its technology consulting companies under the Strive Consulting brand.

With this move, Rokster, an innovative consulting firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Business Intelligence, will now service clients under the Strive brand. All Rokster staff and consultants will join Strive. Additionally, Strive will have a newly formed Cybersecurity & Compliance practice. Rokster's Blockchain, AI and BI offerings will join existing Strive practices.

The Planet Group acquired Strive, a rapidly growing leader in the technology advisory and consulting space, in December 2021. The company works across a variety of industries and technology platforms, with key practice areas including Data & Analytics, Technology Enablement and Management Consulting. Strive has consistently been recognized for its award-winning culture and has been named a best place to work multiple times.

Over the last two years, The Planet Group has made significant investments both organically and via acquisition in building out consulting offerings to provide end-to-end technology solutions for clients. With the ever-changing tech landscape, and the increasing threat of cyberattacks, the company is experiencing tremendous growth and the demand for expert Data Analytics, Business Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Ransomware Readiness services has never been higher.

"By combining Strive and Rokster, we are bringing world-class leaders together and will be better positioned to support our clients' challenges and growing cybersecurity and technology needs across all end markets," said Tim Simmerly, President of The Planet Group. "Particular acknowledgement goes to Brian Ganser and the Strive leadership team who have done an exceptional job at creating innovative and market-leading consulting platforms that will provide the ideal structure for our continued growth."

ABOUT THE PLANET GROUP

The Planet Group, one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies, consists of a group of related global consulting organizations and renowned staffing brands and has been purposefully built to address the professional services needs of leading companies in the Technology, Diversified Energy & Engineering, Infrastructure, Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Healthcare and Digital Marketing areas. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices throughout the US and Europe. Learn more at theplanetgroup.com.

ABOUT STRIVE CONSULTING

Strive Consulting is a rapidly growing business and technology consulting firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 2006, Strive specializes in providing Fortune 1000 clients with a unique blend of enterprise growth capabilities in several key areas, including Data & Analytics, Technology Enablement and Management Consulting. With over 400 professionals and offices across the US, Strive has become a leader in the consulting industry and is consistently recognized as a Best Place to Work. For more information, visit striveconsulting.com.

ABOUT ODYSSEY INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit odysseyinvestment.com.

