Electrolit Launches Their 2022 Summer National Media Campaign

CERRITOS, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality ingredients – announces the launch of its national multi-channel media campaign this summer with a revamped ad strategy. The campaign will span over a variety of mediums to reach a greater audience and showcase the benefits of Electrolit products.

"We are delighted to announce our national multi-channel campaign nationwide campaign," said Caridad Ochoa, CEO of Electrolit USA. "With this multi-channel media campaign, we plan to showcase a refreshed brand direction which emphasizes Electrolit's instant hydration properties and benefits through carefully selected designs and communication channels during the upcoming season of hydration."

A number of creative applications will be used such as TV, social media platforms, transit center displays, billboards, and influencers in order to launch the campaign. Electrolit has also teamed up with leading photographers to capture athlete and product imagery that can be used across multiple platforms, including lifestyle, consumer, fitness, social and more. The campaign will feature a variety of bold colors and creative designs to reinforce the brand's premium status in an accessible format.

Electrolit is scientifically formulated with just the right amount of electrolytes and ions needed to keep you hydrated: magnesium, sodium, potassium, and calcium. Additionally, they are rich in electrolytes for hydration, providing immediate recovery through glucose, a natural energy source. Electrolit provides an extra boost of hydration after prolonged exposure to heat, physical activity, hangovers and sickness for immediate replenishment to the body. All of Electrolit's products provide complete hydration when electrolytes and ions are low.

To view the new ad campaign visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZhh1YBWmvM . Electrolit products can be found in select retailers, including 7-Eleven, HEB, and AMPM. Additionally, Electrolit can be purchased through Walmart, Kroger, Circle K and other outlets, as well as through online channels. For more information, visit https://electrolit.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook .

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers, or sickness. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in nine delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

