Leading Biotechnology Company Purissima Showcases First Ever Commercial Scale Production of Cannabinoids Using Algae Fermentation

Proven Scalability of this Unique and Patented Production Platform Offers Unmatched Access To More Than 70 Compounds, Including Hard to Replicate Minor Cannabinoids
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading biotechnology health and wellness company, Purissima, continues to achieve new scientific milestones in algae fermentation and biodesign. Today, the company announced the proven scalability of their proprietary and multi-patented production platform after achieving multiple successful fermentations at commercial scale. Additionally, Purissima revealed that its platform has already proven the capacity to produce more than 70 compounds, many of which are hard to replicate minor cannabinoids as well as new plant-powered chemistries with high potential therapeutic value. The company forecasts the first wave of products featuring its ingredients will reach the market before summer 2022.
"The microalgae that enable all of this innovation and subsequent scientific applications possible was selected from more than 10,000 potential strains," said Robert Evans, Purissima Co-Founder and Chief Business and Strategy Officer. "We have identified the ideal single cell organism that serves as the vehicle to yield some of the purest, most effective compounds available today, while also preserving Earth's biodiversity in the process and vastly reducing manufacturing costs."
George Rudenko, Purissima Co-Founder, Chief Executive and Technology Officer added, "What makes our recent achievements even more remarkable is that we have now proven that we can create libraries of unique natural and novel biotherapeutics, scale their production, and thus enable the development of diverse consumer applications and pharmacological pipelines. Our technology bypasses nature's work by dramatically reducing a traditional, multi-month 'crop cycle' to just a few days, and makes a step forward in bringing unimaginable diversity of natural compounds from rare medicinal plants, all while preserving their natural habitats. What is more compelling is the ability to combine compounds in novel ways allows the creation of truly unique and natural bioactives."
Purissima remains on an unprecedented industry trajectory to identify and biosynthesize compounds on a mass scale in a controlled, laboratory setting with their carefully selected microalgae strains. The use case potential for Purissima's current portfolio of 70+ compounds within the wellness, pharmaceutical, beauty and skincare, and food and nutrition sectors is infinite. Immediate applications of these ingredients include combatting common skin conditions and concerns, decreasing inflammation, reducing pain, treating infection, and more. For more information on this process and to stay up to date on corporate news and announcements, please visit www.purissima.bio.
ABOUT PURISSIMA
Purissima, Inc. is revolutionizing the way companies source and use plant-based ingredients, through the development and production of commercially viable, microalgae biotechnology. Purissima's mission is to provide the world access to high-quality, pure, safe, and sustainable ingredients for products that improve the quality of life for millions. Purissima has already sustainably and effectively biosynthesized 70+ natural ingredients, including those rare or hard to access, at a fraction of the cost and without adverse environmental, varietal or supply chain impact. The brand's patented and proprietary biotechnology advances critical plant-derived health + wellness solutions while preserving Earth's biodiversity and natural resources.
SOURCE Purissima
