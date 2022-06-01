Power Home Remodeling Celebrates Pride Month with Annual Employee-led Initiative

Employees of leading exterior home remodeler fly in from all over the U.S. to celebrate at Dallas Pride Parade and give back to the LGBTQ+ community

CHESTER, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Home Remodeling ("Power"), the nation's leading exterior home remodeler and nationally-recognized top workplace, will show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by participating in this year's Dallas Pride Parade and flying in employees from all over the country to celebrate, advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and give back to the queer community.

The weeklong event is part of the company's annual Pride Initiative spearheaded by their LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group (ERG), "Queer Power," and their Cultural Diversity and Inclusion (CD&I) Initiative. Every year, Power participates in a Pride parade in one of their 18 territories across the U.S. selected by Queer Power members. Both LGBTQ+ employees and allies design and build a parade float that not only represents the queer community, but the city in which they're celebrating. In years past, Power hosted their Pride celebration in Phoenix and Houston, and this year's selected city is Dallas.

"At Power, celebrating and empowering our LGBTQ+ community is a cornerstone of our initiative. So especially during the month of June, we're proud to stand with our LGBTQ+ employees in a big way," said Olumidé Cole, National Director of Cultural Diversity & Inclusion (CD&I) at Power Home Remodeling. "Power's Pride Initiative is not just about participating in the parade or displaying Pride flags - it's rooted in educating employees on current LGBTQ+ issues, which is more poignant since we're hosting the event in Texas. It's incredibly important to us that our employees that work and live in this state are aware of where we stand in regards to their basic rights and freedoms."

This year in Dallas, Power is partnering with Resource Center to cook meals for homeless queer people and people impacted by HIV/AIDS, as well as organizing the center's food pantry. Resource Center is a local organization aimed at providing programs and assistance to LGBTQ+ communities and anyone impacted by HIV/AIDS through advocacy, health, and education. Additionally, employees will also participate in a series of outings and team-building activities that support local queer-owned businesses.

"Celebrating Pride through Power's Pride Initiative means everything to me as queer person," said Anthony Rivera, Queer Power ERG Chair. "It means a sense of belonging, a space to be my true, authentic self, and the opportunity to impact the LGBGTQ+ community at large. I'm proud to work for a company that's working so hard to drive change inside the workplace and within our communities."

Power is a proud member of the Human Rights Campaign's Business Coalition for the Equality Act, and recently joined businesses across the U.S. by signing the HRC's and Freedom for All Americans' joint National Business Statement Opposing Anti-LGBTQ State Legislation to continue fighting for LGBTQ+ rights and ensure equality for all.

Recognized as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies To Work For in 2021, Power Home Remodeling offers engaging, fulfilling career opportunities where employees can thrive. To learn more about Power and view career opportunities available in its 18 territories nationwide, visit https://powerhrg.com/career/.

Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

About Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling is a dream realization company — believing its purpose is to create positive change in everything the company touches — from customers' homes to employees' lives to the communities they live and work in. Power realizes this purpose by being people-first. Its employees and customers come before profit and their well-being factors into every business decision. Established in 1992, Power is the nation's largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 2,800 employees, over one million customers and $825 million in annual revenue. Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Power's primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin.

Media Contact

Chellsy Mysza, Power Home Remodeling, 1 610-874-5000, chellsy.costello@powerhrg.com

SOURCE Power Home Remodeling