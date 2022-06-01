Croquet.io Founder and CTO to Speak at AWE 2022

Company invited to participate in Star-Up Pitch Competition to Showcase Industry's First Open OS and Developer Platform for the Metaverse
SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OVERVIEW: Croquet.io has launched the first open Metaverse operating system (OS) and the alpha of its Microverse IDE, a virtual world development environment. The Founder and CTO of Croquet.io, David Smith, will be speaking on a panel at AWE 2022 about the "open Metaverse" and how an open Metaverse will empower enterprises and individuals alike to serve as a more immersive and interactive communication platform.
Croquet.io has also been invited to participate in the AWE Start-up Pitch Competition which will showcase 10-15 AR/VR start-ups. The winning startup takes home a grand prize and is honored on the main stage at AWE USA 2022 with the winning title of "Start-up to Watch."
WHAT: THE X-VERSE Panel at AWE 2022:
- The definition of the open Metaverse needs to go beyond the notion of just connecting isolated game platforms and virtual worlds to real time sense making, including AR, digital twins, cyber/physical experiences, Web3, and more. This panel will look at the future of open spatial cyber/physical UI/UX and OS architectures through the experience of leading technology architects and designers.
- Additional panelists include executives from TechPlayzone, MorpheusXR and The Mill.
WHEN: June 3rd, 10:30am - 11:20am Pacific Time.
WHO: David A. Smith is the Founder and CTO of Croquet and a member of its Board of Directors. He has more than 30 years of experience as a pioneer of AR and VR, and has founded 7 companies, including The Colony, the world's first 3D adventure/shooter game, and Virtus Corporation, the first real-time 3D PC design tool, in addition to creating the visualization software behind James Cameron's "The Abyss." He has sold 10's of millions of games and applications.
Early in his career, he was co-founder of Red Storm Entertainment with Tom Clancy and Brian Upton. He was also Chairman of Gensym, the first large-scale public AI company, and most recently was Chief Innovation Officer & Senior Fellow at Lockheed Martin, leading their AR and VR efforts. He invented 3D portals and co-invented the core tech behind Croquet. He has been issued 32 patents in 3D, AR, VR and AI by the US Patent and Trademark Office, and holds a BS in Mathematics from University of Chicago.
REGISTER: https://www.awexr.com/usa-2022/agenda/2857-the-x-verse
Croquet Corporation is on a mission to build an open, democratized Metaverse with Croquet OS, its web standards based operating system for the Metaverse. Based on browser technologies that are cross platform to any device, it delivers virtual worlds on the Metaverse that can be published anywhere and be accessed today by hundreds of millions of Internet and mobile users. Croquet OS makes development of multi-user Metaverse virtual worlds simple for 16M JavaScript developers. Croquet was formed in 2018 and is funded by SIP Global Partners and a group of experienced technology and financial industry veterans. Visit www.croquet.io.
SOURCE Croquet
