Smokey Bones Adds New Lunch Bones Bowls for only $7.99

New lunch options have something for everyone, at an unbeatable price
PLANTATION, Fla. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Bones' latest creation, Bones Bowls, are comfort in a bowl offering a mash-up of six different lunch combinations to please everyone at the table, and for the right price. The Bones Bowls are available for dine-in only Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and priced at only $7.99. Options include:
The OG Bowl – Mashed potatoes and gravy, boneless wings, fire roasted corn, cheddar-jack cheese, chopped bacon, and green onion.
Unlimited BBQ Bowl – Macaroni & cheese, pulled pork, baked beans, green onion, and creamy slaw on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Bowl – Macaroni & cheese, boneless wings in buffalo sauce, and green onion.
Smoked Meatloaf Bowl – Mashed potatoes, smoked meatloaf, red wine demi-glace sauce, fire roasted corn, onion Tanglers, and green onion.
Chipotle Chicken Bowl – Lettuce mix, pulled chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, fire roasted corn, jalapenos, cilantro, crushed tortilla chips, and chipotle-ranch dressing on the side.
Fried Chicken Salad Bowl – Lettuce mix, boneless chicken wings, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar-jack cheese, bacon bits, and ranch dressing on the side.
"Our new lunch Bones Bowls not only taste great but are a terrific value for the lunchtime crowd," said CMO Cole Robillard. "For guests who want a taste of some of our heartier and more craveable items at an unbeatable price, the Bones Bowls are an excellent option."
All of the Bones Bowls are available for dine-in and via online ordering for curbside pick-up or direct delivery from its restaurants.
For Smokey Bones, value has always been at the center of the brand. Now, Smokey Bones is bringing it up a notch with its new menu offerings to reassure guests that value will always be available.
About Smokey Bones
The Masters of Meat Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award winning ribs, perfectly seared steaks and lively libations in 62 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night, and has a full-bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. We offer a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering, catering, and delivery. Smokey Bones offers a 10 % discount to active duty and veterans with ID. Smokey Bones is an affiliate of Boca Raton, FL based Sun Capital Partners. For additional information and a list of locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com. Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!
