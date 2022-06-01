HEALTHHUB PATIENT ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS BOARD APPOINTS NEW CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions is thrilled to announce the appointment of Glenn Gale as Chief Executive Officer, beginning June 1, 2022. The Board expresses appreciation and gratitude to Graham Neil, who has been acting as HealthHub's Interim CEO for the past four months, successfully guiding the organization through this transition period. Graham will be resuming his duties as Chief Financial Officer at HealthHub.

Glenn Gale brings to HealthHub over 30 years of healthcare experience in the public and private sectors, most recently as a senior executive at IBM Watson Health in Canada. During his 17-year tenure in various roles at IBM, Glenn contributed to significant growth in IBM's healthcare division.

"I am truly honoured and humbled to be selected to lead HealthHub," said Glenn. "I am very excited to be part of this passionate and focused team of professionals in every level of the organization. Together, we are embarking on an interesting and rewarding journey for the benefit of the patients, health service providers and partners we serve here at HealthHub."

The HealthHub Board and Executive Leadership Team are confident that Glenn's extensive healthcare experience in the private and public sector will allow him to contribute in-depth knowledge in clinical culture, operations and strategy in healthcare. His broad skillset including process improvement, relationship management, business development and strategic planning, will drive growth and ultimately create a better experience and outcomes for all stakeholders.

"Glenn will undoubtedly prove to be a valued asset to HealthHub," said Brendan Paddick, Chair of the Board of Directors. "We believe the complementary background, skills and leadership of our new CEO, coupled with the expertise and commitment of our entire executive leadership team, will position HealthHub to surpass its short and long-term goals in delivering a better patient and provider experience."

About HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions:

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions help Canadian hospitals engage their patients and transform their experience through our digital bedside patient engagement platform. We're proud healthtech advocates, partnering with Canadian healthcare leaders, empowering patients to play an active role in their care and providing clinicians with real-time access to information. We're driven by our passion to help deliver the best care and experience possible. To engage with us, please visit www.healthhubsolutions.ca

