Scotiabank welcomes W. Dave Dowrich to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced the appointment of W. Dave Dowrich to its Board of Directors.
Mr. Dowrich is Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America - College Retirement Equities Fund (TIAA). Prior to joining TIAA in 2021, he held a similar role at Prudential Financial, supporting their International Businesses based in Tokyo, Japan. Prior to this, he held several executive positions with American International Group (AIG) in Japan and the U.S, including the role of Chief Financial Officer of AIG Japan and Asia Pacific. Mr. Dowrich has also held senior roles in investment banking at Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.
"Dave Dowrich is an accomplished finance executive and we are delighted to welcome him to our Board," said Aaron Regent, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Scotiabank. "Scotiabank will benefit from his global experience and expertise with financial services companies, as well as his extensive knowledge in finance, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters."
Mr. Dowrich has a B.Sc. in actuarial science and applied statistics from the University of Toronto and an M.B.A. in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, an Associate of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.
About Scotiabank
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as of April 30, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange BNS and New York Stock Exchange BNS. For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.
SOURCE Scotiabank
