SecurityScorecard Expands Platform, Services and Education to Help Customers Strengthen Their Security Posture from Visualization to Remediation of Threats

Four New Modules and 30 Integrations Empower Organizations to Proactively View, Manage, and Reduce Cyber Risks

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today unveiled key enhancements to the industry's first holistic risk intelligence platform, empowering teams to identify blind spots, visualize and quantify risk, and optimize response workflows.

In addition to four new modules —with customers in early access—that provide a 360-degree view of cyber risk, the expansion includes a suite of Professional Services, 30 new features and integrations, and three new cybersecurity education courses offered through SecurityScorecard Academy that collectively empowers security executives to visualize, prevent, and respond to risks. The new offerings address top concerns security executives face including articulation of the security program to the board and bolstering their organization's cybersecurity knowledge.

"SecurityScorecard's cybersecurity ratings are a must-have for customers that need an easy way to visualize threats, communicate risk and act decisively," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, co-founder and CEO, SecurityScorecard. "Our new products and services now help customers go from knowing to solving. Security executives can take a proactive approach to risk intelligence and report to their Board more effectively."

With SecurityScorecard's four new modules, customers can now move beyond reactive to proactive risk intelligence:

Attack Surface Intelligence (ASI) provides visibility into any IP, network, domain, or vendor's attack surface risk data, all in one pane of glass. This actionable, deep threat intelligence helps customers identify all of an organization's connected assets, expose previously unknown threats, conduct investigations at scale, and prioritize vendor remediation.

provides visibility into any IP, network, domain, or vendor's attack surface risk data, all in one pane of glass. This actionable, deep threat intelligence helps customers identify all of an organization's connected assets, expose previously unknown threats, conduct investigations at scale, and prioritize vendor remediation. Internal Security Suite (ISS) easily integrates with existing internal security solutions to provide an easy-to-understand A-F score and internal view of an organization's cyber risk indicators, including AWS cloud infrastructure configurations.

easily integrates with existing internal security solutions to provide an easy-to-understand A-F score and view of an organization's cyber risk indicators, including AWS cloud infrastructure configurations. Automatic Vendor Detection (AVD) discovers and continuously monitors the cyber hygiene of an organization's entire digital supply chain, giving customers a complete and automatic view of their third- and fourth-party vendor risk.

discovers and continuously monitors the cyber hygiene of an organization's entire digital supply chain, giving customers a complete and automatic view of their third- and fourth-party vendor risk. Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) shows customers the financial impact of a potential cyber attack, the probability of an attack or incident over time, and the reduction in expected losses if they remediate the vulnerabilities surfaced in the platform. See the previous press release for more information.

"From the very beginning, we knew eWorkOrders required tight security and a strong risk management plan, but over time we needed to evolve to a risk intelligence program," said Jeff Roscher, CEO and president, eWorkOrders. "That meant using SecurityScorecard's platform to improve what we were already implementing, identify new threats and immediately make the necessary changes to ensure our platform is the safest in the industry."

Recognizing that organizations must have the appropriate people, processes, and technologies in place, SecurityScorecard now offers a suite of Professional Services to help prevent attacks and respond immediately with a team of 24/7 Digital Forensic Incident Response (DFIR) experts.

SecurityScorecard's Professional Services include:

Cyber Risk Intelligence-as-a-Service provides organizations with a tailored view of their constantly changing cyber risk posture and includes detailed reports with actionable next steps.

provides organizations with a tailored view of their constantly changing cyber risk posture and includes detailed reports with actionable next steps. Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Program includes workshops and customized roadmaps to help organizations mature their programs.

includes workshops and customized roadmaps to help organizations mature their programs. Tabletop Exercises help test your team's cyber readiness against a real-world cyber incident by practicing incident response scenarios.

help test your team's cyber readiness against a real-world cyber incident by practicing incident response scenarios. Penetration Testing and Red Team Exercises engage covert teams of ethical hackers to identify weaknesses.

engage covert teams of ethical hackers to identify weaknesses. Digital Forensics collect, preserve, and analyze digital evidence when responding to an incident, whether that be an insider threat situation or a nation state attack. Our team of experts regularly testify in court and collaborate with law enforcement.

collect, preserve, and analyze digital evidence when responding to an incident, whether that be an insider threat situation or a nation state attack. Our team of experts regularly testify in court and collaborate with law enforcement. Incident Response support is available 24/7 and onsite during a crisis to help contain the attack, identify the threat actor, and safely progress to the eradication phase.

"These product announcements are both very much on time, and to my way of thinking, represent holistic growth for SecurityScorecard," said Chris Kissel, IDC Research Director, Cloud-native XDR and Tier 2 SOC Analytics. "The tools and technologies that SecurityScorecard uses to compile risk ratings for individual companies and compartments convey nicely to these new products and use cases. The traditional idea of defense-in-depth is giving way to an attacker's view of the network and how to mitigate their likely steps of intrusion."

To meet security executives need for greater cybersecurity education for their teams, SecurityScorecard Academy —which offers certification courses and security training completion badges—introduced three new courses: Cybersecurity in the Board Room, Cybersecurity Insurance Strategies, and Self-Monitoring with SecurityScorecard.

To learn more about SecurityScorecard's risk intelligence platform visit the webpage . Click here for a video overview and module demos.

Visit SecurityScorecard at RSA

The RSA Conference is where the cybersecurity world comes together, and once again, SecurityScorecard will be there. RSA Conference 2022 will take place from June 6-9, 2022 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, along with a digital option. Come find SecurityScorecard as we highlight our new products, professional services, and partnerships in booth #427 in the Moscone South Expo building, or visit us on the RSA Marketplace site.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

