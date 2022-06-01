iboss Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

iboss Zero Trust Edge Drives Value Across Microsoft's Identity, Security and Compliance Suite

BOSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, a leader in Zero Trust Edge, announces the expansion of its relationship with Microsoft by joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISV) and managed security service providers (MSSP) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security products. Through this collaboration with Microsoft, joint customers benefit from secure, fast access to resources from anywhere, which also allows customers greater visibility and immediate response to threats.

iboss has integrations with Microsoft Azure Active Directory, Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps and Microsoft Purview Information Protection to further enhance an organization's value of their Microsoft 365 E5 investment. These solutions offer new capabilities that are fully integrated and simple to deploy.

Identity: iboss forces modern authentication to all resources, including legacy applications under the Azure Active Directory (AAD) Umbrella. When users authenticate through Azure Active Directory, iboss grants or denies resource access on a per transaction basis, with real-time Conditional Access policies applied to reauthenticate or step-up Multi-factor Authentication with Azure Active Directory.

Security: iboss integration with Microsoft Sentinel, now available in the Azure Marketplace, integrates high fidelity logs about users and resources being requested, also comes complete with real-time active defense workflows allowing SOC analysts fast automated responses to threats that matter. Deployment is live after only a few mouse clicks. In addition, iboss integration with Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps extends visibility and protection with advanced CASB capabilities by automatically syncing policies and signatures from Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps to enforce governance actions for secure cloud application access.

Compliance: iboss detects and automatically prevents transfer of files tagged with Microsoft Purview Information Protection unified labels and leverages them with iboss Zero Trust DLP rules. In addition, full visibility into the denied transfer request between the user and resource is made available in Microsoft Sentinel to take additional steps as well as Conditional Access rules in Azure Active Directory

Cloud: Protection of Azure resource workloads with iboss service being deployed and running directly inside the Azure on a per tenant basis is now available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace. With the ability of iboss service to now be deployed directly in Azure, allows for a customer's unique IP address to be anchored to each Azure tenant ID, thus creating a tight Zero Trust linkage unmatched by any other Secure Service Edge vendor.

"Our Zero Trust Edge platform enables Microsoft customers, and distributed workforces everywhere, to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work," said Paul Martini, co-founder and CEO of iboss. "We help Microsoft customers complete their Zero Trust journey by granting users secure access to critical resources on a per request basis. The depth and breadth of our integrations is unmatched and provides the most use-case protection scenarios. iboss is purpose-built to prevent breaches by shifting the focus from protecting the network perimeter to protecting resources, and we are proud to be expanding to cover Microsoft Security E5 applications through highly differentiated integrations."

"Preventing unauthorized access to critical resources is essential for Zero Trust." said Desmond Forbes, General Manager of Business Development at Microsoft. "iboss capabilities ensure that trusted users are able to connect to protected resources from anywhere with advanced integrations across Microsoft's Identity, Security and Compliance platform to help meet our joint customers' Zero Trust objectives."

To learn more about how iboss and Microsoft are powering Zero Trust, please join us for a joint webinar on June 1st at 9am PT. Register here

The iboss Zero Trust platform is a purpose built, patented, cloud delivered security and has more than 100 points of presence globally. A Zero Trust Architecture built on iboss consolidates network security technologies (SWG, CASB, DLP, IPS, malware defense, browser isolation, firewall) into a single unified cloud platform and eliminates the need for a VPN while securing any device, regardless of location. By making all applications private, iboss eliminates the top three initial ransomware infection vectors as identified by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). With applications, data and services made only accessible through the iboss Zero Trust Edge, cyber risk is greatly reduced, breaches and data loss are prevented, and visibility and security are delivered consistently throughout an organization.

For more information on the iboss Zero Trust Edge platform, visit: https://www.iboss.com/zero-trust/

About iboss, Inc.

iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust service designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, browser isolation, CASB and data loss prevention to protect all resources, via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN's Top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies of 2022. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/

Media Contact

Jake Klein, Goldin Solutions for iboss, 646-660-8644, iboss@goldin.com

Twitter

SOURCE iboss