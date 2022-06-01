Media Alert: Marvell to Deliver Keynote at The Six Five Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell MRVL today announced the details of its participation at The Six Five Summit, a three-day, 100% virtual, on-demand event that is designed to share fresh and relevant strategy, innovation and thought leadership from the world's leading technology companies.
Day Two Keynote: The Cloud-Optimized Silicon Era
Speaker: Matt Murphy, President and CEO at Marvell
When: June 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. PT
Join Marvell's President and CEO, Matt Murphy, as he shares the market dynamics and shifts driving new paradigms in the semiconductor industry and how the company has evolved to lead the cloud-optimized silicon era. He will present Marvell's strategy in its end markets — data center, carrier, automotive and enterprise — as they all continue to converge to the cloud. He'll explain why every cloud is unique and the critical technology components needed to help customers optimize some of the most complex systems in the world. Finally, Matt will present Marvell's vision for tomorrow's data infrastructure and the disruptive technologies that are revolutionizing architectures for the emerging metaverse as well as next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.
To register please visit: The Six Five Summit
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.
