Revitalize Your Skin this Summer with Eminence Organic Skin Care's Monoi Age Corrective Products

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased sun and heat exposure in the summer disrupts the skin's barrier function, causing dehydration, free radical damage, and inflammation. The intensive repair process to renew skin takes place while we sleep and incorporating hydrating ingredients and protective oils into nighttime skincare routine can greatly enhance the restoration process. This summer, support your skin's renewal with Eminence Organic Skin Care's award-winning Monoi Age Corrective products, rich in replenishing monoi and formulated to replenish sun kissed skin while you sleep.

From the islands of the South Pacific, monoi is a traditional oil made from steeping Tahitian gardenias in coconut oil. This potent oil infuses skin with rich, rejuvenating hydration. After a day spent in the summer heat, include Eminence's rich and revitalizing Monoi Age Corrective products in your evening skin care ritual to replenish moisture and soothe skin to reveal a radiant glow by morning.

Enhanced with Eminence Organic's unique natural retinol alternative, the Monoi Age Corrective Exfoliating Cleanser ($42) helps to restore skin for a smooth and lifted appearance. Gentle fruit AHAs, botanical enzymes and finely ground olive seeds refine the skin for a fresh, youthful-looking complexion.

A deeply hydrating night cream for the face, neck, and decolletage, the Monoi Age Corrective Night Cream for Face & Neck ($68) aids in diminishing the visible signs of aging while you sleep. Enticing monoi and evening primrose unite with Eminence Organic's exclusive Argan Stem Cell Complex to revitalize the look of aging skin and smooth the appearance of wrinkles. 80% of users showed improvement in skin hydration overnight*.

Enjoy a luxurious night's sleep with the Monoi Age Corrective Body Cream ($39), an ultra-rich night body cream that saw 95% of users noticing softer, smoother, skin that was immediately hydrated* with just one use. Key ingredients shea butter and jojoba oil work to deeply hydrate and repair dry skin, while monoi combined with Eminence Organic's Argan Stem Cell Complex leave the skin softer and smoother from head to toe. Eminence Organic Skin Care's Monoi Age Corrective products are currently available on eminenceorganics.com and at your local spas. To locate your nearest spa, check out the Spa Locator tool at www.eminenceorganics.com/us/spa-locator.

*In vivo results after 28 days

About Eminence Organic Skin Care:

Eminence Organic Skin Care provides natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care to leading spas in over 60 countries. Blending herbal craftsmanship, Hungarian skin rejuvenation techniques and hand-picked ingredients, the company crafts award-winning products both good for the earth and the skin. As a proud Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics continues to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency for employees, customers, and the community. Through the Forests for the Future™ initiative, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and has planted over 20 million trees to date.

