Beep Appoints Simon West as Chief Experience Officer

- Newly-created position underscores customer focus and commitment to customer experience
- Role aligns product management, marketing and experience design across the engagement journey
- West brings 20 years of leadership in emerging and high-growth technology sectors
LAKE NONA, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beep, a provider of multi-passenger, autonomous electric mobility solutions, today announced the appointment of Simon West as the company's first Chief Experience Officer. In this role, West will work across marketing, product management and experience design to extend Beep's market leadership in autonomous transit by ensuring a world-class user experience across the company's software and services.
West brings more than 20 years of experience helping establish technology companies as leaders in emerging and high-growth market sectors. In his prior role as Chief Marketing Officer for Magnitude Software, he directed a rebranding and repositioning of the business and implemented marketing programs leading to strong organic growth and enhanced go-to-market capabilities prior to the company's sale in 2021. He previously served in executive leadership roles for companies including Cyxtera Technologies, Virtustream, SoftLayer and Terremark.
"The quality of our customer experience is fundamental to our vision of delivering mobility for all. Simon brings the right combination of brand, marketing and product management expertise to advance our strategy of accelerating the adoption of autonomous mobility by providing an industry-leading experience across our community of riders, transit operators, partners and employees," said Joe Moye, Beep CEO.
"The autonomous revolution promises transformative social impact, but its success depends upon the seamless integration and delivery of technology, safety and experience," said West. "Beep's success in deploying autonomous mobility networks in the real world is impressive, and its commitment to customer experience is deeply held. I'm excited to be part of a team that is helping make our roads safer, our communities better connected, and transportation more accessible and sustainable."
Beep is a leader in autonomous mobility solutions, leveraging established partnerships and experience planning, managing and testing autonomous solutions in communities such as Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, Tradition in Port St. Lucie, Florida and the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia. The company is also working with municipalities and transit authorities including Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and Jacksonville Transportation Authority to extend and enhance access to public transit in underserved and urban areas.
Beep delivers the next generation of mobility services utilizing driverless, electric, multi-passenger vehicles. By specializing in planning, deploying and managing advanced autonomous shuttles for both private and public communities, Beep safely connects people, places and services in first-mile, last-mile mobility networks. Beep leverages the data and learnings from its public road deployments to produce vehicle-agnostic edge solutions to enhance the safety, access, artificial-intelligence and driverless operating capabilities of autonomous platforms and enable mobility for all. For more information visit www.ridebeep.com.
Contact: Beep Corporate Communications
310.374.6177
BEEP@GoDRIVEN360.com
SOURCE Beep, Inc.
